Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi issues detailed rules for depositary receipts on REIT, InvIT units

Sebi issues detailed rules for depositary receipts on REIT, InvIT units

The framework, proposed in August to attract more foreign capital to these sectors, was approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Any fresh issue of depositary receipts will require approval from at ​least 75% of unitholders | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator on Monday issued a depositary receipts framework to let foreign ​investors buy into real estate investment ​trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) through select overseas ‌exchanges. The framework, proposed in August to attract more foreign capital to these sectors, was approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in September.

Depositary receipts are foreign-currency instruments issued by a foreign institution against securities held with a domestic custodian, allowing them to be traded in overseas ‌markets.

Sebi said REITs and InvITs proposing to list in India and simultaneously issue depositary receipts must seek approval from both the Indian exchange as well as the international exchange involved.

 

Any fresh issue of depositary receipts will require approval from at ​least 75% of unitholders.

Units issued for depositary receipts cannot be ‌priced lower than the price offered to Indian investors for a similar offering, the ​framework ‌adds.

Any fresh issue of depositary receipts on units of ‌a privately placed InvIT can be subscribed to only by foreign institutional investors and corporate bodies, ‌as ​per the framework ​for InvITs.

REITs and InvITs listed in India already accept foreign investment, subject to government ‌and central ​bank rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stocks to buy today

Jindal Saw, JK Tyre, Titagarh Rail: 3 stocks show technical recovery signs

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Asia markets decline on tech selloff

Stocks to watch: ITC, Lupin, NBCC, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Bosch, Ola Electric

Stocks to watch: ITC, Lupin, NBCC, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Bosch, Ola Electric

Mankind Pharma share price target

Mankind Pharma, Dr Lal: Shrikant Chouhan bullish on 2 healthcare stocks

Sun Pharma

Street stays bullish on Sun Pharma despite mixed Q2, earnings downgradespremium

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Reits/Invits rules REITs InvIT Foreign investors

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyITC Q2 PreviewCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 8:09 AM IST