Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi levels playing field: FVCIs subject to same governance norms as FPIs

Sebi levels playing field: FVCIs subject to same governance norms as FPIs

Mandates disclosure of beneficial ownership, allocates registration and monitoring responsibility to DDPs

sebi market

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified norms governing Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs), effectively bringing them at par with those for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The amendments make a comprehensive revamp of the registration and governance framework for FVCIs, ensuring greater parity.

Under the new norms notified on September 5, FVCIs will have to delegate the registration and governance process to designated depository participants (DDPs), in line with that for FPIs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, they will now have to provide details of the beneficial ownership under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 

The changes notified pertain to registration, eligibility criteria, application requirements, rationalisation of the cost of registration, and the introduction of a renewal fee. Till now, the registration process and due diligence were directly done by Sebi, while now the DDPs are being entrusted with it.

The changes will be made effective from January 1, 2025.

“Since the new requirements are yet to come into force coupled with the fact that the consultative process started more than a year ago, this is expected to provide a sufficient glide path for stakeholders (the DDPs as well as FVCIs (new and existing)) to align themselves with the regulatory expectations,” said Gazal Rawal, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

She added that while this may increase the compliance burden on DDPs amidst a slew of regulatory changes, the new norms will enhance governance and transparency.

More From This Section

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

SME IPO surge: These 4 firms invite bids today; price, lot size and more

shares

Va Tech Wabag stock soars as Axis Sec initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating

IPO, markets

Brokerages upbeat on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO; GMP up 81%; should you bid?

Kross IPO

IPO Alert: Kross opens today with a 20% GMP surge; should you subscribe?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 400pts up, Nifty at 24,900; Financials, FMCG, Consumer gain


“Additionally, the application process is expected to be further streamlined in due course, whereby, similar to FPIs, the registration, allotment of PAN, and KYC for opening of bank and demat accounts for the FVCIs will be done through a common form,” said Rawal.

Legal experts believe that the changes are an attempt to replicate the success Sebi has received by delegating the responsibilities to DDPs in the case of FPIs.

“Concepts such as intimation to the DDP in case of material changes in information, renewal of registration, and the imposition of late fees for renewal have been introduced for FVCIs. This move aligns with Sebi’s broader efforts to reduce its direct involvement in the day-to-day operations of intermediaries, and to focus more on policymaking and regulatory oversight for these entities,” said Ritul Sarraf, member, Financial Services and Regulatory Practice at Nishith Desai Associates.

“Interestingly, the Press Note 3 restrictions applicable in the case of foreign direct investment from land-bordering countries and the additional disclosure requirements applicable to FPIs from such countries in case of breach of certain investment limits don’t seem to apply to FVCIs,” she added.

In FY24, 28 new FVCIs were registered, taking the total number to 279 as of March 2024. However, 18 registrations were cancelled in the same financial year. The total investments by FVCIs in the Indian market increased 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 53,922 crore—of which the highest allocation is towards information technology (IT).

Also Read

linde india

Linde India seeks SAT relief on valuation exercise ordered by Sebi

SEBI

Sebi modifies foreign venture investors' registration, eligibility criteria

SEBI

FPIs seek legal route to dodge Sebi norms; deadline to disclose BO expires

SEBI

Hindenburg research: Sebi has lot to explain, says Cong over Mauritius FPIs

Wockhardt

Wockhardt denies Carol Info rent payment allegations, link with Sebi orders

Topics : SEBI FPI Stock Market Foreign Portfolio Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon