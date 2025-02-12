Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi looks into research analysts' concerns; may ease advance fee norms

Sebi looks into research analysts' concerns; may ease advance fee norms

Under the rules implemented in December 2024, research analysts were permitted to charge advance fees for only one quarter

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In response to concerns raised by research analysts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering easing regulations on the collection of advance fees from clients.
 
Under the rules implemented in December 2024, research analysts were permitted to charge advance fees for only one quarter. However, in a consultation paper issued on Wednesday, Sebi proposed extending this period to one year.
 
The December 2024 regulations had drawn criticism from research analysts (RAs), who argued that the shorter fee collection window would discourage them from providing long-term recommendations and disrupt existing fee structures. They also highlighted that frequent fee collections would create logistical challenges and additional costs for both clients and RAs.
 
 
Industry stakeholders had warned that the three-month fee collection mandate could force them to discontinue operations. They argued that clients might not stay beyond three months unless they saw immediate value in the recommendations, potentially pushing RAs and investment advisers (IAs) to prioritise short-term advice over long-term strategies to retain clients.
 
In light of these concerns, Sebi stated, “Considering the representations from IAs and RAs, and given that other fee-related provisions—such as the fee cap and refund policies—address most fee-related complaints, it is proposed to revise the advance fee period to no more than one year.”

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants time to Danny to deposit Rs 600 cr for Religare counter offer

sebi

Sebi launches MITRA to help investors track unclaimed mutual funds folios

PremiumIndira IVF

EQT-backed Indira IVF confidentially files draft papers for Rs 3,500 cr IPO

Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of REL

Religare saga: Saluja moves HC against Sebi, seeks to quash Burmans' offer

SEBI

National Peroxide settles disclosure lapses case with Sebi for Rs 9.4 lakh

 
The regulator also clarified that in cases of premature termination by clients, RAs would be required to refund fees for the unexpired period, without charging any brokerage fee. However, IAs may retain a breakage fee of up to one quarter to cover client onboarding costs.
 
The proposed norms will not apply to non-individual clients, accredited investors, or institutional investors seeking proxy advisory services. For these entities, fee structures will continue to be governed by bilaterally negotiated contracts.
 
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposal until February 27.
 

More From This Section

WazirX

WazirX parent schedules voting process for scheme of arrangement for March

ICICI Prudential AMC

Prudential Plc mulls listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

BSE

Markets drop for a 6th day; Sensex loses 123 points; Nifty down 27

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee weakens as corporate hedging, NDF maturity boost dollar demand

bond markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 122pts, Nifty at 23,045; banks shine, RIL dips 1%

Topics : SEBI Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon