Markets drop for a 6th day; Sensex loses 123 points; Nifty down 27

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty declined for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, with global trade war concerns continuing to weigh on sentiment. The indices, however, rebounded by over a per cent from the day’s lows, supported by positive global cues.
The Sensex ended the session at 76,171, a decline of 123 points, or 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 23,045, a drop of 27 points, or 0.1 per cent. The six-day losing streak is the longest for the Sensex since February 28 and for the Nifty since November 18. The Sensex and the Nifty declined by 3 per cent in the last six sessions, nearing their lowest levels in eight months.
In intra-day trade, the Sensex hit a low of 76,460, while the Nifty dropped to 22,798.
The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 1.1 trillion to Rs 407 trillion. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.26 per cent. During intra-day trading, the small-cap index slipped into “bear market territory,” having extended its decline to 20 per cent from its all-time highs.
Investors are worried that India could be impacted by reciprocal tariffs, which the US president is likely to reveal this week against countries that tax US imports.
Meanwhile, India's retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January, lower than 5.22 per cent in December, as food price inflation declined.
"The Indian market saw a slight recovery from the sharp intraday declines; however, overall sentiment remained weak due to elevated broader market valuations and muted Q3 earnings growth. Concerns over excessive valuations are expected to sustain the ongoing consolidation phase. Investor confidence was further undermined by the Fed's statement that it is 'not in a hurry to lower interest rates' and intends to 'pause rate cuts to assess further progress in inflation.' Additionally, uncertainty regarding the impact of metal tariffs added to market caution," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
Going forward, global news flows will provide further direction for the markets. More than half of the Sensex stocks declined. Reliance Industries, which fell 1.5 per cent, was the biggest drag on the Sensex, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which fell 3.2 per cent. The market breadth was weak, with 2,435 stocks declining and 1,534 advancing.