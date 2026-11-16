Sebi may propose raising FPI beneficial ownership threshold to 25%

Market regulator Sebi may propose raising the beneficial ownership identification threshold for foreign portfolio investors to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent to ease compliance requirements and align India's regulatory framework with international best practices, an official said.

The regulator is examining several areas where Indian regulations may be unnecessarily intrusive, adding to compliance costs and making the country's markets less attractive.

"The regulator will soon issue another consultation paper outlining identified measures to simplify the compliance framework," he added.

Citing international benchmarking, the official said several developed and emerging jurisdictions follow a 25 per cent threshold for identifying beneficial ownership.

He said changes to certain provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and its rules would require government intervention, while Sebi could take up other measures through its consultation process.

In 2023, Sebi tweaked guidelines pertaining to anti-money laundering standards, whereby partners holding a 10 per cent stake in a firm fall under the definition of beneficial owners. Before that, the requirement was 15 per cent.

Speaking at an event recently, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator recognises that certain compliance requirements in India are more stringent than those in other major jurisdictions. The regulator is reviewing such provisions and will issue a consultation paper to seek stakeholder views on bringing them in line with global standards.

While Pandey did not specifically refer to the PMLA threshold, his remarks signal a broader review of regulatory requirements that could ease compliance burdens and make India's capital markets more attractive to investors.

Last month, Sebi eased compliance requirements for FPIs, extending the periodicity of Know Your Customer (KYC) reviews to up to eight years from the existing one to three years, in a move aimed at reducing the compliance burden and promoting ease of doing business.

Under the revised framework, the frequency of KYC reviews will depend on the risk category, type of FPI and its regulatory status.