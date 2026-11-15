FPI buying likely driven by short covering; long-term flows await rate cues

With foreign flows returning, do you see this as the beginning of a sustained reversal in flows?

The early signs are encouraging. Foreign investors bought close to ₹46,000 crore in the first week of November alone, more than they withdrew in the whole of October. The reasons are not hard to see. Crude oil prices have come down, the global artificial intelligence trade has cooled, and India has underperformed and remained underowned for more than a year. However, this is likely to be driven mainly by short covering. Long-term flows, which are linked to the global interest rate cycle, could take some more time to return.

Do current valuations provide enough room for the rally to continue?

Yes. Even after the recent bounce, the Nifty trades at around 18x its estimated earnings for 2027-28 (FY28). That is close to its long-term average. Earnings across sectors have been quite robust. We are likely to see 14-15 per cent earnings growth over the next two years, leaving reasonable room for further market gains. However, investors need to be cautious in pockets that have run ahead of fundamentals and stay focused on businesses with visible growth prospects.

Largecaps have outperformed midcaps and smallcaps in recent weeks after a prolonged period of underperformance. Is this trend sustainable?

Largecaps have underperformed over the past two years, while the broader market has done better. It is natural for the initial rally to be led by largecaps. Moreover, short covering is generally more pronounced in largecaps. I expect them to continue to hold their ground for some time, particularly financials and select consumption stocks. Over a three- to five-year period, I still believe midcaps and smallcaps are likely to outperform, as that is where many of India’s newer, high-growth businesses are. Investors should hold both, with allocations determined by their risk appetite, rather than switch between them. Such intermittent rotations keep happening but do not matter much in the long run.

Your maiden mutual fund (MF) offering, Carnelian Small Cap Fund, has completed its new fund offer. Which sectors and themes are likely to attract the largest share of the corpus?

Our approach is bottom-up, so stock selection will drive the portfolio rather than sectoral bets. Broadly, we see the most opportunities in manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, and capital goods. We also like financials outside the large banks and select segments of the consumption sector. Every firm goes through our forensic filter first. In smallcaps, keeping out the wrong ones is as important as finding the right ones. This is important because over 30,000 investors have entrusted us with their money. Of the ₹600 crore collected, around a fifth came through systematic investment plans, indicating investors have come in with a long-term horizon.

The 2026-27 (FY27) second-quarter (July-September/Q2) earnings season is underway. What is your assessment of the results announced so far?

The results have been better than the market feared. Going into the earnings season, there were concerns that high crude oil prices and rising interest rates would hurt margins badly. So far, revenue growth has been healthy, while banks, capital goods, and parts of the manufacturing sector have delivered good results. Some of the headline growth has been flattered by a weak base last year, so I would not read too much into the aggregate numbers. Oil-sensitive sectors and information technology remain mixed. What matters most to me is that earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 are no longer being cut. If that trend holds, it will give the market a much firmer footing.

The market regulator’s recent PMS reforms have widened investment choices and lowered entry barriers. How do you see these changes shaping the industry's growth?

They are a big step forward. The new regulations, effective April 2027, allow portfolio managers to invest in initial public offerings, overseas securities and eligible unlisted debt. The Portfolio Managers Route for Investing in MFs, or PRIM, framework also lowers the entry threshold to ₹25 lakh for portfolios investing in MF units, widening access to PMS offerings. These changes give managers greater flexibility and clients more choice. The industry already manages assets worth more than ₹42 trillion and is poised for steady growth, particularly among first-generation wealth creators in smaller cities.