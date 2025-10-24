Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi mulls uniform norms for unclaimed funds on non-convertible securities

Sebi mulls uniform norms for unclaimed funds on non-convertible securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the proposal until November 14

Sebi

Sebi said that the proposed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday proposed changes to align regulations for entities issuing non-convertible securities, standardising the process for handling unclaimed amounts by allowing their transfer only after seven years from maturity.

In its consultation paper, the regulator has proposed amendments to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations to align them with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Rules.

At present, Section 125 of the Companies Act mandates that unclaimed amounts, including matured debentures and the accrued interest thereon, be transferred to the IEPF only after 7 years from the date of maturity.

 

Rule 3 (3) of the IEPF Rules further clarifies that unclaimed interest is to be transferred along with the matured debenture amount after this period.

However, Regulation 61A of the LODR Regulations currently requires that any unclaimed interest held in an escrow account for seven years be transferred to the IEPF or the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), irrespective of whether the debentures have matured. This has created an inconsistency between the two frameworks.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank

Former IndusInd Bank deputy pays 50% of alleged insider gains to Sebi

Sebi

Sebi bars MFs from pre-IPO placements, allows only anchor investments

Sebi

Sebi allows transfer of PMS business between portfolio managers

Sebi

Sebi cracks down on front-running trades, bars 13 entities from markets

NRI, Mutual Funds, demat accounts, The Smart Investor

No need to fly home for KYC: Sebi proposes easing geo-tag rules for NRIs

To address this, Sebi has proposed substituting Regulation 61A(3) with a new provision that mandates the transfer of unclaimed amounts to the IEPF only after 7 years from the maturity date of the debentures.

For entities not covered under the Companies Act, the funds will be transferred to Sebi's IPEF after the same period.

Sebi said that the proposed "amendment would help bring standardization across all entities having non-convertible securities in terms of dealing with unclaimed amounts and facilitate ease of doing business as the entities shall have to transfer the amounts remaining unclaimed only once after completion of seven years from maturity".

These changes shall also be beneficial for the investors as they can directly approach the entity, up to seven years from maturity of the debt, to claim a refund of their money, rather than having to approach IPEF/ IEPF, it added.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments on the proposal until November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

Pace of volume recovery key for gains in Hindustan Unilever stock

Wall Street

Wall Street hits record highs as cool inflation fuels Fed rate cut hopes

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Sensex, Nifty end lower after six-day rally; profit booking hits gains

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee gives up early gains to end near 2-month high; closes at 87.84/$

Topics : SEBI Market news Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon