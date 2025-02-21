Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

The modified charter includes vision, mission, services provided to investors by brokers, various activities of brokers with timelines

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the investor charter for stock brokers in a bid to boost financial consumer protection alongside enhancing financial inclusion and financial literacy.

This came in view of the recent developments in the securities market including introduction of Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and SCORES 2.0 -- a web based centralised grievance redressal system of Sebi.

The modified charter includes vision, mission, services provided to investors by brokers, various activities of brokers with timelines, Dos and Don'ts for investors, grievance redressal mechanism and handling of investor's claims in case of default of a trading member along with the format for investor complaints data to be displayed by brokers on their respective websites and trend of annual disposal of complaints.

 

The markets regulator has asked brokers to bring the charter to the notice of their clients by disclosing it on their respective websites, making them available at prominent places in the office, and providing a copy of it as a part of account opening kit to the clients, through e-mails/letters.

Also, all the brokers will continue to disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them or against issues dealt by them and redressal thereof, latest by 7th of succeeding month.

Sebi, in December 2021, issued an investor charter for brokers detailing the services provided to investors, rights of investors, various activities of brokers with timelines, Dos and Don'ts for investors and grievance redressal mechanism among others.

This was aimed at facilitating investor awareness about various activities which an investor deals with, such as opening of account, KYC and in-person verification, complaint resolution, issuance of contract notes and various statements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

India ranked second-least favoured in Asia Pacific, says BofA survey

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee slips on weak equities, importer dollar bids; ends higher for week

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 425 points, Nifty at 22,796; Auto shares bleed, metal shines

stock market trading

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock slips 36% in 1 month

Sensex

ICICI Sec sees Sensex at 90,000; double-digit earnings growth FY26 onwards

Topics : SEBI Stock broking Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon