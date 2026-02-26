Sebi orders regulated entities to disclose identity on social media posts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has directed all its regulated entities to prominently disclose their registered name and registration number on social media platforms while posting securities market-related content.

The directive applies to stock brokers, portfolio managers, mutual funds, as well as intermediaries and agents such as distributors. The new norms will come into effect from May 1.

According to Sebi, the measure is aimed at helping investors clearly distinguish content published by registered and regulated entities from that put out by unregistered or unregulated players operating on social media.

The requirement will cover all forms of content — including videos, written posts and other published material — shared on open platforms as well as closed or semi-closed groups on platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X, LinkedIn, Reddit and Threads.

“Regulated entities and their agents shall prominently disclose their registered name and registration number on the home page of their social media handles, as well as at the beginning of each video or content related to the securities market uploaded by them,” Sebi said in the circular.

In recent years, the regulator has taken enforcement action against several entities for using social media platforms to run coordinated stock manipulation or pump-and-dump schemes . Market participants said clearer identification of regulated content could help investors make more informed decisions.

Sebi added that entities holding multiple registrations must provide a web link on their social media home page directing users to a page listing all their Sebi-registered names and registration numbers. The specific registration under which the content is being published must also be disclosed upfront.