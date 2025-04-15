Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans to streamline MF classification norms, ease restrictive clauses

Sebi plans to streamline MF classification norms, ease restrictive clauses

Amid concerns over the proliferation of thematic MF schemes, Sebi aims to address the lack of differentiation within the 36 prescribed categories

Sebi is collaborating with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to gather inputs.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to overhaul the mutual fund (MF) scheme classification framework, said executive director Manoj Kumar. Speaking at the 18th CII Mutual Fund Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Kumar highlighted Sebi’s focus on consolidating MF categories and making scheme names more accessible to investors beyond major cities.
 
Amid concerns over the proliferation of thematic MF schemes, Sebi aims to address the lack of differentiation within the 36 prescribed categories.
 
Kumar also said that the regulator is reviewing restrictive clauses, particularly Regulation 24(b), which limits asset management companies (AMCs) from leveraging their
SEBI Mutual Fund Securities and Exchange Board of India

