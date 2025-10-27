Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes incentives for select investors in debt public issues

Sebi proposes incentives for select investors in debt public issues

Issuers may offer higher coupon rates or price discounts to retail, women, senior citizens, and armed forces personnel under Sebi's proposal to deepen market participation

Sebi

The decision to offer such incentives would rest solely with the issuer and must be disclosed upfront in the offer document.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed allowing debt issuers to offer incentives to specific categories of investors in public issues, as part of efforts to deepen participation and revive interest in the debt market.
 
The proposal aims to encourage broader retail involvement and reinvigorate fundraising through public bond offerings, which have seen a sharp slowdown.
 
According to Sebi data, funds raised via public debt issues dropped from Rs 19,168 crore in FY24 to Rs 8,149 crore in FY25 — a decline reflecting subdued investor appetite.
 
Proposed incentives for retail, women, and senior investors
 
 
Under the proposed framework, issuers may extend incentives such as a higher coupon rate or a discount on the issue price to certain investor classes, including retail subscribers, senior citizens, women, and armed forces personnel.

The incentives would be designed to attract individual investors while also boosting the number of public debt issuances.
 
Sebi has clarified that any higher coupon rate would apply only to the initial allottee and would lapse in case of transfer or transmission of the bonds.
 
Issuer discretion and transparency requirements
 
The decision to offer such incentives would rest solely with the issuer and must be disclosed upfront in the offer document.
 
The proposal draws parallels with existing practices in other investment segments.
 
Similar frameworks seen in OFS and deposit markets
 
For instance, in an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters through stock exchanges, issuers are permitted to extend discounts to retail investors, provided the details are disclosed in advance.
 
Similarly, banks often offer higher fixed deposit rates to senior citizens, while some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide marginally better returns to women depositors.

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

