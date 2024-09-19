Sebi tweaks valuation framework for AIFs post suggestions from industry

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday modified its framework for the valuation of the investment portfolio of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) following suggestions from the industry.

The market regulator stated that a change in the valuation methodology or approaches will not be considered a material change but will have to be disclosed to investors to ensure transparency.

The regulator also included valuation guidelines endorsed by the AIF association for the valuation of assets on which there was ambiguity under the previous norms.

The AIF association IVCA had endorsed International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines (IPEV) last year.