Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Sell Nifty Auto index on rise as charts show bearish near-term trend

The pivot level for this month, for example, is at 15,550, further supporting the case for a potential downward move in Nifty Auto index

trader broker stock market
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Auto Index
As of the current market price (CMP) of 15,921.25, the Nifty Auto Index finds itself in a near-term downtrend, based on chart analysis. This means that the recent price movements have shown a tendency towards lower levels. For traders looking to capitalise on this downtrend, the best strategy to consider is selling when the index experiences an upward move.

However, this strategy should be executed with caution and discipline. A crucial aspect of risk management in this strategy is to place a strict stop-loss at 16,050. The target for this selling strategy can be set at 15,750, 15,670, and 15,580. These levels represent potential areas where the index may find support or encounter barriers during its downward journey.

Additionally, it's worth noting that other technical indicators, such as Pivot Levels and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are aligning with this bearish outlook on daily charts. The pivot level for this month, for example, is at 15,550, further supporting the case for a potential downward move. 

Nifty Pharma Index
Currently priced at 15,355.30, the Nifty Pharma Index is projected to stay within a range in the near term, as indicated by chart analysis. This means that market movements are expected to fluctuate between certain upper and lower limits, presenting opportunities for traders to strategise.

The envisaged range is bounded by 15,460 on the upper side and 14,990 on the lower side. Any trade and subsequent close above or below this range can trigger noteworthy directional movements. For traders, it's essential to understand the potential outcomes when this range is breached. Closing above 15,460 could be a sign of an emerging upward trend. In such a case, the next resistance level to watch for is around 15,625.

Conversely, a close below 14,990 may signal a shift towards a bearish sentiment. In this scenario, the next support levels are projected to be at 14,880 and 14,725. Given these dynamics, the most prudent trading strategy at this juncture would be to wait for a clear breakout and then execute trades in the direction that the breakout indicates.

=======================================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.
 

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Nifty Pharma index may correct in near-term, downside target seen at 12,700

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them

Startup listings at GIFT City by end of this year, says IFSCA Chairman

Paper stocks on a roll; Andhra, West Coast, TNPL, JK Paper rally up to 15%

Foreign investors rush into Indian stocks as locals lie low: Analysis

SpiceJet zooms 19% after nearly 3% equity change hands on the BSE

Rice miller stocks in focus; KRBL, LT Foods soar 6% on positive biz outlook

Topics : Markets Stock calls Nifty Auto Nifty Pharma stock market trading

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon