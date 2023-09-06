Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.34%)
65556.51 -223.75
Nifty (-0.38%)
19500.85 -74.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
40222.05 -31.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.36%)
5810.20 -20.70
Nifty Bank (-0.48%)
44316.35 -215.80
Heatmap

SpiceJet zooms 19% after nearly 3% equity change hands on the BSE

The stock has rallied 27% in two days after the board allotted equity shares and warrants to the promoter group company, and allotted equity shares to aircraft lessors on preferential basis.

SpiceJet

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of SpiceJet zoomed 19 per cent to Rs 39.40 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after nearly 3 per cent of total equity of the low-cost carrier (LCC) changed hands on the BSE. The stock was quoting at its highest level since February 2023.

In past two trading days, the stock has rallied 27 per cent after the company’s board on Monday, allotted 34.17 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 29.84 each on preferential basis to the promoter group company, Spice Healthcare Private Limited.

The board also allotted 131.4 million warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 29.84 each on preferential basis to, Spice Healthcare Private Limited.

Also Read

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

Hariom Pipe hits new high, up 4% on shareholders nod for preferential issue

Aurionpro up 5% as board approves preferential issue to Malabar India Fund

Rice miller stocks in focus; KRBL, LT Foods soar 6% on positive biz outlook

LIC surges 4% on heavy volumes; stock hits over seven-month high

Sugar shares rally on higher prices; Uttam, Avadh, Dalmia soar up to 10%

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,160 per 10g

Hold Nifty Longs with stop loss of 19,400, says HDFC Securities

Further, the board allotted 48.12 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 48 each on preferential basis to aircraft lessors consequent upon conversion of their existing outstanding dues aggregating to Rs 231 crore.

At 12:57 PM; the stock was trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 38.58, as compared to 0.34 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 18.85 million shares representing 3.1 per cent of total equity of SpiceJet had changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data showed.

SpiceJet is principally engaged in the business of providing air transport services for the carriage of passengers. The company is also engaged in cargo business and operates on both domestic and international routes and is powered by fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, in an exchange filing, SpiceJet today said the company has obtained extension upto three (3) months from the Registrar of Companies for conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 will be held on or before December 31, 2023, the company said.


Topics : Buzzing stocks SpiceJet Market trends stock market trading airline stocks

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon