close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Energy index can dip towards the 23,000 level, while Commodities index could test 5,605 on the downside.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Energy Index
View: Sell at current market price or on the rise

The Nifty Energy Index, with a current market price of 23,692.15, is currently experiencing a bearish trend on the near-term charts.
This suggests that prices are more likely to decline than rise in the short term. Traders are advised to adopt a selling strategy, taking advantage of any upward price movements to sell their positions. The recommended targets for this selling strategy are around 23,375 - 23,000.

On the other hand, investors may consider accumulating positions around the 23,000 level, as the short-term trend is expected to be bullish. It is important to note that the ongoing correction in the index is viewed as a healthy and temporary pullback within the broader uptrend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 51, indicates a slight decline in momentum. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has recently crossed below the zero line, suggesting a potential shift toward bearish momentum. Therefore, the sell-on-rise strategy remains the preferred approach for traders, with the mentioned target levels serving as potential profit-taking points.

Also Read

Pharma, Energy, Commodities indices look bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani

Look to accumulate pharma, media shares near support levels: Ravi Nathani

Nifty trading range has narrowed down, says Ravi Nathani

Ravi Nathani recommends placing bearish trading bets on Nifty Metal index

Bias for Nifty has turned bullish, look to buy on dips: Ravi Nathani

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Market regulatory Sebi proposes new expense slabs for mutual funds

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs


Nifty Commodities Index
View: Sell at current market price or on the rise

The Nifty Commodities Index, currently trading at 5,734.50, is currently experiencing a bearish trend in the near term.
This suggests that prices are more likely to decline than rise in the short term. The expected target or support level on the charts is around 5,620.

Several technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Stochastic, all indicate an underperformance in the index.
Based on this analysis, the recommended trading strategy for traders would be to sell the index and its constituents either at the current market price or on any upward price movement. The target for this selling strategy is set at 5,620 and 5,605, reflecting the anticipated support levels on the charts.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Market technicals stock market trading technical charts technical analysis

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi proposes framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

Sebi
3 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Sebi imposes Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trade

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Sensex ends lower for third straight day, slips 129 pts; SBI, ITC dip 2%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
4 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 18: HDFC Bk, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, NDTV

stocks, india inc, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
8 min read

Stock of this capital goods company has zoomed over 100% since April

green energy targets in mind, but is India technology-ready?
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon