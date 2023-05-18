Market regulatory Sebi proposes new expense slabs for mutual funds

According to the proposal, the TERs being changed by MFs will be linked to the total assets being managed by MFs in each asset class rather than the present model, where the TERs are linked to total assets in the scheme. For example, an MF managing equity assets of less than Rs 2,500 crore across schemes will be able to charge a maximum expense of 2.55 per cent in equity schemes, if the present proposal goes through.

The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to make the total expense ratio (TER) charged by mutual funds (MFs), inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) charged on management fee and has shared revised expense slabs for MFs to account for the tax outgo.