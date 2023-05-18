close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

The three major U.S. stock indexes initially wavered but soon gathered strength, with tech shares putting the Nasdaq out front

Reuters NEW YORK
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wall Street turned higher and the dollar reached a seven-week peak on Thursday as discount retail giant Walmart Inc raised its sales outlook and strong economic data calmed recession fears.

Investors also appeared to take heart from signs that partisan negotiators in Washington seem to be inching closer to a debt ceiling deal.

The three major U.S. stock indexes initially wavered but soon gathered strength, with tech shares putting the Nasdaq out front.

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly results and hiked its full-year sales forecasts, citing resilient consumer spending and countering this week's downbeat forecasts from Home Depot Inc and Target Corp.

Optimism about debt ceiling talks grew, with hopes for a deal that avoids a catastrophic default.

Also Read

White House insists looming debt ceiling crisis be dealt without conditions

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

US Treasury Secy dismisses idea of minting $1 tn to prevent debt default

US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt

Kevin McCarthy presses Joe Biden to negotiate debt ceiling impasse

Former Russian unit resumes LNG supplies to GAIL, 6 US firms offer stake

Wasn't like movie car chase: Indian-origin cabbie who rescued Harry, Merkle

Aston Martin shares soar on China's Geely becoming No. 3 shareholder

Potential spin-off: Sony weighs finance arm IPO to fuel investment push

Biden, McCarthy underscore determination to reach a debt ceiling deal

The borrowing limit debate is "Kabuki theater - we've seen this story before many times," said Charles Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Something will get resolved and that may involve kicking the can down the road. It might have a short-term impact on the markets but if you're a long-term investor it doesn't make any sense to base decisions on debt ceiling negotiations."

Data showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, supporting the likelihood of a "soft landing" but also lowering odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before year-end.

"Walmart numbers were good, and unemployment claims are indicating that the economy is a bit stronger, and the narrative that the Fed is going to be cutting rates by the end of the year, for today, doesn't seem as likely," Carlson added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.24 points, or 0.08%, to 33,446.01; the S&P 500 gained 17.83 points, or 0.43%, at 4,176.6; and the Nasdaq Composite added 101.48 points, or 0.81%, at 12,602.04.

European stocks rebounded and the German DAX rose to its highest level since January 2022 on optimism about U.S. debt ceiling talks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.36% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.29%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.14%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.60%.

The greenback extended its ascent against a basket of world currencies, reaching a seven-week high, powered by solid economic data and debt ceiling hopes.

The dollar index rose 0.62%, with the euro down 0.68% at $1.0765.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.65% versus the greenback to 138.60 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2407, down 0.63% on the day.

The 10-year Treasury yield continued its ascent, to the highest level since March, following solid economic data and hopes for a debt limit resolution.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 3.6343%, versus 3.581% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 15/32 in price to yield 3.9059%, versus 3.878% late on Wednesday.

Crude prices pulled back from Wednesday's surge.

U.S. crude fell 0.77% to $72.27 per barrel and Brent was last at $76.25, down 0.92% on the day.

Gold moved in opposition to the dollar, the precious metal losing some luster as debt ceiling talks wore on and hopes faded for a Fed rate cut before year-end.

Spot gold dropped 1.3% to $1,955.09 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Kevin Buckland in London; Editing by Richard Chang)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US debt Wall Streets US Dollar

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme

Image
2 min read

Bengal, Vietnam have much to do to strengthen bilateral trade: Envoy

Nguyen Thanh Hai
2 min read

Jaisalmer authority promises land allotment to displaced Hindus from Pak

Hindutva, bjp, RSS
2 min read

Nokia launches feature phones with in-built UPI functionality: Details here

Nokia new logo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

ADB pumps $175 million in Mytrah Energy
1 min read

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Blackstone Inc.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon