Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Selling pressure persists in broader mkts as Nifty, Sensex see minor losses

Selling pressure persists in broader mkts as Nifty, Sensex see minor losses

The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows has been increasing over the past one week amid a sharp selloff in the market

share market stock market trading

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the benchmark Nifty and the Sensex escaped with minor losses, the broader markets continued to reel under pressure. The Nifty Microcap 250 index fell 0.82 per cent, extending its loss from the peak to 27 per cent.
 
The market breadth was weak, with 2,852 stocks advancing and only 1,235 stocks declining on the BSE.
 
Meanwhile, 1,133 stocks hit 52-week lows.
 
The number of stocks hitting 52-week lows has been increasing over the past one week amid a sharp selloff in the market.
 
“Breadth measures for the broader NSE 500 are now downside-stretched. If one looks at the percentage of stocks above the 50, 100 and 200-day averages, the readings show 7.6 per cent, 6.2 per cent and 10.1 per cent respectively. We’d call them pretty low. At the depths of the Covid crash. i.e. these readings stood at 1.2 per cent, 4 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively. The lesson here is rather simple, breadth measures can drop even more due to vertical plunges triggered by unexpected events,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, head of research and content, Axis Securities in a note.
 
 
In February, the advance-decline ratio was at 0.72 per cent, lowest in almost five years. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 10.8 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively, their worst monthly showing since March 2020.
 
“Historical patterns suggest that extreme breadth readings often precede market bottoms, but investors should wait for confirmation of a recovery before taking positions,” he added. 
 

More From This Section

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Bombay High Court to hear Sebi plea in Cals Refineries case on March 4

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 112 pts, Nifty settles at 22,119; RIL down 2%

FDI

Amid global uncertainties, FDI in India falls 5.6% to $10.9 bn in Q3FY25

Photo: Bloomberg

Jio Financial share price hits record low on Monday, dips below Rs 200 mark

ola electric two wheeler ev

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric hit 52-week lows; here's why

Topics : Sensex Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon