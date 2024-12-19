Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO zooms 38% ahead of launch; key details from RHP

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO zooms 38% ahead of launch; key details from RHP

As investors await the opening of the subscription window, here are the key details of the Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus filed by the company

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP: The unlisted shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals commanded a strong premium in the grey market ahead of the launch of their initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2024. Sources tracking unofficial markets revealed that Senores Pharmaceuticals unlisted shares were trading at Rs 541 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 150, or 38.36 per cent, against the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 391.
  As investors await the opening of the subscription window, here are the key details of the Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus filed by the company:
 
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO size
The public offering of Senores Pharmaceuticals comprises a fresh issue of 1,27,87,723 equity shares and an offer for sale, with promoters and others divesting up to 21,00,000 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece.
 
From the promoters' group, Swapnil Jatinbhai Shah, Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot, and Sangeeta Mukur Barot will divest 2,50,000, 5,50,000, and 3,00,000 shares, respectively. Besides them, Prakash M Sanghvi will offload 10,00,000 shares, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900 pts lower at 79,300; Nifty at 23,950; IT, Metal, Bank fall 1%

Photo: Shutterstock

Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto; analysts stay bullish

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

This Aditya Birla Group stock surged 17% today; up 74% so far in December

Pharma companies, Pharma

Abbott India share rises 3% as JPMorgan ups target to Rs 31,500; details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

DOMS Industries share price slips 7%; here's what's worrying investors

 
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO price band, lot size
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 372-391 per share, with a lot size of 38 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 14,858 to bid for one lot of 38 shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO, while Rs 1,93,154 is required to bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 494 shares.
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar, BRLM details
Link Intime India serves as the registrar of the public offering, while Equirus Capital, Ambit, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers of the public offering.
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment, listing date
The three-day subscription window to bid for Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO will close on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Following the closure, the basis of allotment for Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised tentatively on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Friday, December 27, 2024.
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals shares are slated to make their market debut on BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, December 30, 2024.
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO objective
As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Senores Pharmaceuticals will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale. The proceeds from the Offer for Sale will not form part of the Net Proceeds and will be distributed to the selling shareholders after deducting offer-related expenses and relevant taxes.
 
Senores Pharmaceuticals plans to utilise the Net Proceeds to fund investment in its subsidiary, Havix Group, Inc (d/b/a Aavis Pharmaceuticals), for capital expenditure to set up a manufacturing facility for sterile injections at its Atlanta facility. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to repay or prepay certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Havix.
 
The funds will support the working capital requirements of the company and its subsidiaries, namely Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPI) and Ratnatris Pharmaceutical Private Ltd. (Ratnatris). Additionally, the company intends to utilise the funds for inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
 
About Senores Pharmaceuticals
Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global  research  driven  pharmaceutical  company  engaged  in  developing  and  manufacturing  a  wide  range  of pharmaceutical  products  predominantly  for  the  Regulated  Markets of  US,  Canada  and  United  Kingdom across  various therapeutic  areas  and  dosage  forms,  with  a  presence  in  Emerging  Markets.  The company's strength  lies  in  identifying,  developing  and manufacturing a diverse range of specialty, underpenetrated and complex pharmaceutical products establishing us as a preferred partner  to  certain  customers.
 

Also Read

IPO

DAM Capital Advisors IPO crosses halfway mark; Check latest GMP, review

IPO

NACDAC Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription zooms 600x, GMP up 114%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart shares register all time low a day after decent listing

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Bumper Debut! Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares list at 43% premium

IPO

Concord Enviro IPO opens today; Check GMP, price band: Should you bid?

Topics : IPO GMP IPO REVIEW initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO activity ipo filing IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon