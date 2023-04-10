Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

Logging its longest gaining streak in four months, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended marginally up by 13.54 points or 0.02 per cent to 59,846.51. During the day, it climbed 276.14 points or 0.46 per cent to 60,109.11. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.90 points or 0.14 per cent to finish at 17,624.05, marking its sixth straight day of gains.

