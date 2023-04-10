close

Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

Sensex and Nifty have risen by around 4 per cent in the six days of gains which is the longest winning run since the eight-day rally from November 22 to December 1 last year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade on Monday, extending the winning streak to a sixth straight day as gains in auto and IT shares offset losses in banking and FMCG stocks.
Logging its longest gaining streak in four months, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended marginally up by 13.54 points or 0.02 per cent to 59,846.51. During the day, it climbed 276.14 points or 0.46 per cent to 60,109.11. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.90 points or 0.14 per cent to finish at 17,624.05, marking its sixth straight day of gains.

Sensex and Nifty have risen by around 4 per cent in the six days of gains which is the longest winning run since the eight-day rally from November 22 to December 1 last year.
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors ended with over 5 per cent gains after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 361,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Wipro, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech were among the other major winners.
Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Topics : benchmark indices | stock markets

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

