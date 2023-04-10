Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis MF call off NFOs on tepid investor response

Fund houses usually call off their NFOs when the schemes fail to garner the prescribed minimum amount during the launch period. Under MF regulations, debt fund and balanced fund NFOs need to collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore. For other schemes, the threshold is Rs 10 crore.

Two fund houses have called off their new fund offers (NFOs) after the last day of their launches on April 5. The NFOs in question are Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL IBX SDL Sep 2028 index fund and Axis S&P 500 ETF FoF.