Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sensex hits 75K in pre-election rally; on track to hit 81,000, charts say

The BSE benchmark gained the last 5,000 points in just four months, with the rally gaining momentum in the last one week on hopes of stronger-than-expected Q4 corporate earnings.

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi / Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The S&P BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, crossed the 75,000-mark for the first time ever, hitting a new all-time intraday high at 75,124. It took barely four months to rally from 70,000 levels to the 75,000 mark. The last 10,000 points have come in little over nine months.

The main catalyst behind the current uptrend, analysts said, is the hope of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings for the March 2024 quarter (Q4-FY24) and a pre-election rally, which is fueling the momentum over the past one week.

“Investors are pinning hopes on strong Q4 earnings. We also assume that domestic growth in

Also Read

Budget Highlights: Space industry seeks PLI scheme, liberal FDI policy

Click here: Everything about X trend highlighting image 'Alt Text' feature

Budget 2024 LIVE: India Inc awaits FM's Budget for growth boosting measures

Budget LIVE news: Commerce ministry endorses import tax cuts on gold bars

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Auto firms seek continued push for green mobility

Hinduja Group firm gets Sebi nod for Reliance Wealth ownership change

This Madhuri Kela-owned stock has surged 59% in 12 days; up 729% in 1 year

Gland Pharma slips 7% after over 5% equity changes hands via block deal

Godrej Properties surges 8%, hits new high on strong Q4 business update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex holds 75,000, gains 350 pts; Nifty tops 22,750

Topics : Market Outlook S&P BSE Sensex stock market rally Indian elections Q4 Results Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty stock market bulls stock market trading Market technicals Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon