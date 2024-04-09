Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests gap-up start, Tata Motors, Muthoot Microfin eyed
Stock market live on Tuesday, April 09: Overnight in the US major indices traded range bound, as investors awaited Wednesday's consumer price index report to assess the Federal Reserve's rate cut
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on April 09, 2024: The Indian bourses are looking to continue their upwards momentum on Tuesday morning, mimicking Asian peers. The Gift Nifty futures too suggest a nearly gap up start as its futures were quoting 96 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,844.
Overnight in the US major indices traded range bound, as investors awaited Wednesday's consumer price index report to assess the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.03 per cent, the S&P 500 dipped by 0.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.03 per cent.
On Tuesday, Asian investors will be monitoring business confidence surveys from Australia along with consumer confidence data from Japan.
In Asia, this morning markets rose higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.52 per cent in early trade, while the broad-based Topix rose by 0.35 per cent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 began the day with a modest increase of 0.36 per cent. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was quoting 1.59 per cent higher in early trade.
South Korea’s Kospi shot up by 0.76 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq soared 0.22 per cent.
On Tuesday morning, the Brent crude prices recovered slightly and were quoting 0.42 per cent higher at 90.74 per barrel.
Stocks that may see action today:
Tata Motors: JLR reported wholesales of 400,000 units, up 25 per cent YoY for FY24, with retail sales up 22 per cent at 430,000 units.
Axis Bank: Bain Capital is seeking to divest its entire stake in Axis Bank through a block deal.
Yes Bank: The company received Rs 244 crore from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio after selling the NPA Portfolio to JC Flower ARC in December 2022.
Gland Pharma: Shareholders Nicomac Machinery and RP Advisory Services intend to sell up to a 4.9 per cent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 1,725 per share, representing a 7.34 per cent discount from the current market price.
8:54 AM
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged last week, noting that as rural demand catches up, consumption is expected to support economic growth in 2024-25.
India's consumption story gets a facelift as rural demand shows promise
Consumer goods firms and auto companies are witnessing an upturn in rural demand, which had been lagging for most of FY24. Expectations of a bumper rabi crop harvest have helped turn the tide.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged last week, noting that as rural demand catches up, consumption is expected to support economic growth in 2024-25.
8:48 AM
Profits are expected to grow at 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and net interest income (NII) by 8.7 per cent in Q4 FY24, according to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates. Read more
Credit growth, quality assets likely to spur bank profits in Q4 FY24
With high credit growth and healthy asset quality, listed commercial banks are expected to report steady growth in earnings during the fourth quarter ended March 2024 (Q4 FY24).
Profits are expected to grow at 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and net interest income (NII) by 8.7 per cent in Q4 FY24, according to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates. Read more
8:43 AM
Hyundai, Kia tie up with Exide for electric vehicle battery localisation
South Korean automotive majors Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation on Monday announced a partnership with Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), a subsidiary of Kolkata-based battery manufacturer Exide Industries, to localise electric vehicle (EV) battery production in India. Read more
8:25 AM
According to various brokerage estimates, the companies’ combined net profits are expected to grow 3.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY24, the slowest in the last five quarters. For comparison, the index companies’ combined net profits were up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY24 and 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY23. Read more
Q4 results preview: Nifty cos' profit growth seen at slowest in 5 qtrs
The brokerage earnings estimate for the January-March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24) for Nifty 50 companies hints at a slowdown in corporate profit growth while revenue increase is likely to be in low single digits as in the previous two quarters.
According to various brokerage estimates, the companies’ combined net profits are expected to grow 3.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY24, the slowest in the last five quarters. For comparison, the index companies’ combined net profits were up 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY24 and 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY23. Read more
8:09 AM
India's hottest stock index, Nifty Next 50, shows best earnings potential
The NSE Nifty Next 50 Index is emerging as the hottest stock gauge in India, as investors look for pockets of outperformance in a market that’s been hovering near record highs.
Earnings growth is proving to be a key metric. Made up of potential candidates for the benchmark Nifty 50, the gauge has seen its forward profit estimates climb 20 per cent so far this year, far outpacing the 3.5 per cent increase for the larger gauge. The Nifty Next’s biggest components feature industrial and materials firms directly benefiting from an economy expected to grow more than 7 per cent in 2024. Read more
8:05 AM
The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 21,604.50, has recently undergone a sharp rally, bringing it into close proximity to its resistance level of 21,700. In light of this development, traders are advised to exercise caution and consider initiating selling positions on any further upward movement in the index. Read more
Nifty Fin Services signals underperformance on charts: Here's how to trade
Nifty Financial Services
The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 21,604.50, has recently undergone a sharp rally, bringing it into close proximity to its resistance level of 21,700. In light of this development, traders are advised to exercise caution and consider initiating selling positions on any further upward movement in the index. Read more
8:01 AM
Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday.
Axis Bank: Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining holding in Axis Bank via block deal today, in the price range of Rs 1,071 - Rs 1,076 per share.
Tata Motors: The auto major’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 to 114,038 units, driven by increased production and sustained global demand. For the full year FY24, sales grew by 22 per cent to 431,733 units. Read more
Stocks to Watch today: TaMo, Axis Bank, RIL, Muthoot Microfin, auto shares
In Asia this morning, Taiwan surged 1.4 per cent. Kospi and Nikkei advanced around 0.5 per cent each.
Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday.
Axis Bank: Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining holding in Axis Bank via block deal today, in the price range of Rs 1,071 - Rs 1,076 per share.
Tata Motors: The auto major’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 to 114,038 units, driven by increased production and sustained global demand. For the full year FY24, sales grew by 22 per cent to 431,733 units. Read more
7:56 AM
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,660. Read more
Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,630
The price of 24-carat gold saw a slight upctick of Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,600.
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,660. Read more
7:51 AM
Brent crude at $90.56 per bbl
7:49 AM
Rupee depreciates 2 paise
7:48 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start
At 07:45 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 84 points higher than Nifty 50 futures suggesting a positive start at the Indian bourses.
7:43 AM
Asian markets rise on Tuesday morning
7:41 AM
US indices end range bound
7:35 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:34 AM IST