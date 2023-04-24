close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex reclaims 60,000-mark, Nifty near 17,750 on gains in financial stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.04 points or 0.67 per cent to reach the 60,000-level and settled for the day at 60,056.10. During intra-day, it hit a high of 60,101.64 and a low of 59,620.11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
stock market, market, stock brokers

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 400 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark on Monday, on strong buying in financial stocks after earnings from ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries matched street expectations.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.04 points or 0.67 per cent to reach the 60,000-level and settled for the day at 60,056.10. During intra-day, it hit a high of 60,101.64 and a low of 59,620.11. 

As many as 23 stocks in the index ended in the green and seven in the red.
The broader NSE Nifty gained 119.35 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 17,743.40. A total of 24 Nifty shares gained, while 26 declined.

“After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week. While the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying going ahead,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, strong results from index heavyweights led domestic indices to inch higher.

Also Read

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

3 reasons why Sensex rallied 1,181 pts Friday to hit fresh 1-year high

Markets follow Asian peers to end in red; Sensex ends 170 points lower

Sensex rises 445 pts from day's low to end flat; Adani FPO fully subscribed

From banks to IT, analysts bet on these sectors as markets hit record highs

Low exposure to Adani Group stocks tilts active vs passive debate

Sebi bars Vistaar Capital for a year, orders winding up of Film Fund

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

Raw material inflation may dent Nestle India's Q1CY23 margins YoY: Analysts

Power Mech surges 8%, hits record high on winning orders worth Rs 720 crore


“The banking sector was the top gainer up 1 per cent, followed by the realty sector. Better than expected Q4 result from ICICI Bank over the weekend and RBI’s relaxation towards the HDFC Bank merger led to a rally in the banking index,” Khemka said.
Among the Sensex firms, Wipro, Axis Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech and Reliance were the gainers.

Topics : Sensex Markets

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Low exposure to Adani Group stocks tilts active vs passive debate

adani group
3 min read

Sebi bars Vistaar Capital for a year, orders winding up of Film Fund

Sebi
2 min read

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Raw material inflation may dent Nestle India's Q1CY23 margins YoY: Analysts

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

Mankind Pharma
3 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon