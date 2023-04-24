Sensex reclaims 60,000-mark, Nifty near 17,750 on gains in financial stocks



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.04 points or 0.67 per cent to reach the 60,000-level and settled for the day at 60,056.10. During intra-day, it hit a high of 60,101.64 and a low of 59,620.11. Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 400 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark on Monday, on strong buying in financial stocks after earnings from ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries matched street expectations.



The broader NSE Nifty gained 119.35 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 17,743.40. A total of 24 Nifty shares gained, while 26 declined. As many as 23 stocks in the index ended in the green and seven in the red.



According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, strong results from index heavyweights led domestic indices to inch higher. “After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week. While the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying going ahead,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Also Read Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation? 3 reasons why Sensex rallied 1,181 pts Friday to hit fresh 1-year high Markets follow Asian peers to end in red; Sensex ends 170 points lower Sensex rises 445 pts from day's low to end flat; Adani FPO fully subscribed From banks to IT, analysts bet on these sectors as markets hit record highs Low exposure to Adani Group stocks tilts active vs passive debate Sebi bars Vistaar Capital for a year, orders winding up of Film Fund ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts Raw material inflation may dent Nestle India's Q1CY23 margins YoY: Analysts Power Mech surges 8%, hits record high on winning orders worth Rs 720 crore