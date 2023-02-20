JUST IN
Lumax Auto soars 12% as it acquires majority stake in IAC Group's India biz
Web Exclusive

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Globally, too, sticky inflation seems to be a cause for concern. Last week, two Federal Reserve (US Fed) officials suggested that the US central bank may need to keep interest rates elevated ahead

Topics
Stock Market | Markets | retail inflation

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Elevated food price-led inflation could become a sore point for markets going ahead, which they seem to be ignoring at the current levels, said analysts. Retail inflation in India – as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) – came in at a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January 2023 as compared to 5.72 per cent in December and 5.88 per cent in November 2022.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 15:01 IST

