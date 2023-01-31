MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Metals gain, IT stocks top drags

OPENING BELL: Frontline indices started Tuesday's trade on a flat note as investors looked forward to the pre-budget for 2023-24, which will be tabled in the Parliament later today. The BSE Sensex rose 100 odd points to eventually turn flat at 59,488, while the NSE Nifty index was around the 17, 630 mark.

The survey is likely to peg the domestic GDP growth at 6-6.8 per cent for 2023-24, according to a Reuters report. It could see the growth at 6.5 per cent for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, which would be the slowest in three years. READ

Besides, Ultratech Cement, Pwer Grid, M&M, Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank, Airtel led gains on the Sensex while Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and BPCL were the additional winners on the Nifty. On the flip side, Tech M, HCL Tech, and Hindalco were among the top losers.