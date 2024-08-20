Business Standard
Shipbuilding stocks trade weak; Mazagon Dock, Cochin, GRSE down up to 9%

Shipbuilding stocks trade weak; Mazagon Dock, Cochin, GRSE down up to 9%

These stocks have corrected between 27 per cent and 38 per cent from their respective all-time high levels touched in July.

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-owned shipbuilding companies were under pressure falling by up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise strong market on valuation concerns.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDSL) (down 9 per cent at Rs 4,278.80), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) (down 9 per cent at Rs 1,751.60) and Cochin Shipyard (down 5 per cent at Rs 2,039.50) fell in the range of 5 per cent to 9 per cent in intra-day trade. These stocks have corrected between 27 per cent and 38 per cent from their respective all-time high levels touched in July. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 80,862 at 12:26 PM.
In the past two years, these stocks zoomed up to 2,000 per cent on back of strong order inflows.

Despite healthy order books, analysts at ICICI Securities have maintained ‘Sell’ rating on MDSL, while, Elara Capital reiterates ‘Sell’ rating on GRSE as margins to remain elevated in the near-term, and they believe the stocks are overvalued at the current market price (CMP).

The margins of MDSL have improved in recent times led by ahead-of-time delivery of vessels leading to lower cost being incurred compared to budgeted. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect high margins to sustain until FY27E as major deliveries are planned over the next 2-3 years.

“However, once MDL starts executing new orders, its revenue recognition is likely to be milestone based, and hence, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin could taper off to 12-15 per cent. It is noteworthy that we are still expecting higher margin than FY17-FY23 phase due to cost efficiencies and internal competencies that the company has built over a period of time,” the brokerage firm said.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

