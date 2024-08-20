Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher; GIFT Nifty up 60 pts; Nikkei jumps 1.24%
Stock Market LIVE updates on August 20: GIFT Nifty futures were up at 24,650, pointing towards a positive start for the trading day
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, may start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking strong global cues.
At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up at 24,650, pointing towards a positive start for the trading day.
Asian markets were buzzing in trade, tracking Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei led with a gain of 1.24 per cent, followed by South Korea's Kospi at 0.52 per cent on Tuesday morning.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices continued their winning streak for the 18th consecutive session on Monday, building on their longest weekly percentage gain of 2024.
On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 1.39 per cent. The broader S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with gains of 0.97 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively.
Stocks to Watch
Zomato: Antfin Singapore, which currently holds a 4.24 per cent stake in Zomato, is likely to offload a 1.54 per cent stake in Zomato via a block deal, according to media reports. The reports suggest that the floor price of the block deal is likely to be at Rs 251.68 apiece.
Tata Motors: The company has fixed Sunday, September 1, 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the names of the holders of ‘A’ Ordinary Shares who shall be entitled to receive the consideration.
IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has accorded its approval to the bank for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the asset management business of Mutual Fund along with infusing equity capital in the said asset management subsidiary, as per the information available on the exchanges.
Nucleus Software: The company has announced that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2024, to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.
IPO Listing: Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot IPO will list on BSE and NSE today.
7:52 AM
Stocks to watch, Aug 20: Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Saraswati Saree Depot
Indian bourses are expected to see a positive opening on Tuesday, tracking bullish sentiment from global markets. The GIFT futures also suggested a higher start, as they quoted 64 points higher than Nifty50 futures 24,659 levels. Here are the top stocks to watch on Tuesday: READ MORE
7:44 AM
Nifty Financial Services to maintain its bull run; should you buy on dips?
The Nifty Financial Services Index is showing a positive outlook, supported by favourable technical indicators like RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). These indicators suggest that the index is likely to maintain its bullish momentum in the near term. The best trading strategy for this index would be to buy on dips, particularly when the index approaches support levels. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Brent crude at $77.48 per bbl
7:40 AM
Asia-Pacific markets trade higher; Nikkei top gainer
7:37 AM
US markets settle higher; Nasdaq up 1.39%
7:27 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : Stock Market MARKETS LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty share market IPO listing time S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:30 AM IST