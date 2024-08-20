Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher; GIFT Nifty up 60 pts; Nikkei jumps 1.24%

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, may start on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking strong global cues.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up at 24,650, pointing towards a positive start for the trading day.

Asian markets were buzzing in trade, tracking Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei led with a gain of 1.24 per cent, followed by South Korea's Kospi at 0.52 per cent on Tuesday morning.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices continued their winning streak for the 18th consecutive session on Monday, building on their longest weekly percentage gain of 2024.

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 1.39 per cent. The broader S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with gains of 0.97 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively.

Stocks to Watch

Zomato: Antfin Singapore, which currently holds a 4.24 per cent stake in Zomato, is likely to offload a 1.54 per cent stake in Zomato via a block deal, according to media reports. The reports suggest that the floor price of the block deal is likely to be at Rs 251.68 apiece.

Tata Motors: The company has fixed Sunday, September 1, 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the names of the holders of ‘A’ Ordinary Shares who shall be entitled to receive the consideration.

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has accorded its approval to the bank for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the asset management business of Mutual Fund along with infusing equity capital in the said asset management subsidiary, as per the information available on the exchanges.

Nucleus Software: The company has announced that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2024, to consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.

IPO Listing: Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot IPO will list on BSE and NSE today.