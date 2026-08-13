Shiprocket IPO fully subscribed on Day 2 as retail leads; GMP at 35%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiprocket was fully subscribed as it received 2.07 times the subscription on the second day of the share sale on Thursday.

The company's IPO garnered bids for 19,58,85,382 shares against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) fetched 0.02 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 2.86 times subscription. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 6.86 times.

Shiprocket’s IPO opened for subscription on August 12 (Wednesday). The initial share sale will conclude on August 14 (Friday).

The size of the IPO is ₹1,617-crore and it is a mix of a fresh issue of ₹885 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹732 crore. The price band for Shiprocket IPO has been set at ₹92-97 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 154 shares and multiples thereof.

The fresh proceeds raised are proposed to be used for investment in the growth of platforms, repayment of certain borrowings and interest accrued along with funding inorganic growth acquisitions and general corporate purposes

Shares of the company are slated to list on BSE and NSE next week on August 19.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers for the offer.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shiprocket is at a solid ₹34 apiece. This means that Shiprocket shares are trading at ₹135 in the unofficial market. At the prevailing GMP, investors can expect a listing pop of 35.05 per cent.

The IPO has analysts divided on whether to apply or not even as they find its valuations compelling. For those concerned, the pitfall lies in its loss-making nature, which is not suitable for conservative value investors.

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