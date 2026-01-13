Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sical Logistics shares locked in 5% upper limit on ₹4,038-cr SECL order

Sical Logistics shares locked in 5% upper limit on ₹4,038-cr SECL order

Shares of Sical Logistics jumped 5 per cent after the company received a letter of acceptance from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for a project worth ₹4,038

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Sical Logistics share price today: Shares of Sical Logistics, an integrated logistics service provider, jumped 5 per cent on the NSE, hitting an upper circuit of ₹89.56 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for a project worth ₹4,038. 
 
At 01:10 PM, Sical Logistics’ share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹89.56 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 148 points or 0.57 per cent at 25,642. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹584.37 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹141.89 per share and 52-week low at ₹79.07.
 
 
"This is to inform you that Sical Logistics Limited (Company) has received a Letter of Acceptance dated January 12, 2026, from M/s South Eastern Coalfields Limited for the project of ₹4,038 crore (value of work including GST) at the Porda Chimtapani Open Cast project, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The contract pertains to the Porda Chimtapani open-cast project in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. 
 
The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of 4,214 days. The company will carry out the project in line with the specifications mentioned in the tender. The promoter, promoter group, and group companies of Sical Logistics do not have any interest in SECL. The contract is not classified as a related party transaction.
 
In November last year, Southern Railway, Chennai division, under Indian Railways, approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport, a subsidiary of the company.
 
Established in 1995, Sical Logistics is an Indian integrated logistics solutions provider specialising in end-to-end logistics solutions. The company was acquired by Delhi-based Pristine Malwa Logistics Park in 2023. Its major operations include mining projects for Northern Coalfields in Madhya Pradesh and Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha. It also owns and operates a cutter suction dredger. Currently, it is deployed on the east coast of India for dredging operations at Ramayapatnam Port. The company has also expanded into container freight stations, warehousing, and third-party logistics (3PL) services. 

Sical Logistics Share Market Today Markets Buzzing stocks mining activity NSE

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

