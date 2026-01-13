Lotus Chocolate Company slips 10% on Q3 results; PAT down 96% YoY

Lotus Chocolate Company shares slipped 9.93 per cent to its 52-week low of ₹677 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 results.

At 10:43 AM, Lotus Chocolate’s share price was trading 7.27 per cent lower at ₹697 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,787.5. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹895.02 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹1,525 per share.

In the December quarter (Q3FY26) , the company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹0.14 crore, as compared to ₹3.72 crore a year ago, down 96 per cent. Its gross revenue fell 14 per cent to ₹142.11 crore, as compared to ₹164.67 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹5.67 crore, as against ₹6.29 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 10 per cent. Ebitda margin stood at 4 per cent, as against 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE For Q3 FY26, the company delivered a net turnover of ₹134 crore, compared to ₹147 crore in 3Q FY25. Gross margins stood at 9.31 per cent, as compared to 9.78 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting relative margin resilience despite significant market headwinds.

Lotus Chocolate Company management commentary

“The company is poised to transition from a commodity-led model to a consumer-led growth engine. In pursuance of this transition, the Company is also undertaking a structured review of existing B2B customer contracts to ensure alignment with the evolving consumer-led and integrated business model,” said Natarajan M Venkataraman, whole-time director, Lotus Chocolate Company.

Additionally, as a part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, the existing plant and machinery are being modernised after a systematic review to prepare the business for the next phase of growth, according to the filing.

These upgrades, planned for execution over the next couple of quarters, will enhance capacity, improve reliability and strengthen in-house manufacturing capabilities, enabling better control over cost structure, innovation cycles and Brand consistency. These initiatives are aligned to ensure operational readiness ahead of the festival-led demand season, although limited and planned production interruptions may result in near-term business softness.

The Consumer Brands offer structurally higher and more sustainable margins and provide greater earnings predictability by mitigating volatility arising from raw material price cycles. Moving up the value chain enables the creation of brand equity and long-term Brand assets, strengthening competitive moats and enhancing long-term shareholder value.