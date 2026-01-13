Government bonds not to be included in Bloomberg Global Index, for now

Bloomberg Index Services on Tuesday said it has postponed the inclusion of Indian bonds in its Global Aggregate Index, citing the need for further assessment of operational and market infrastructure issues. It said an update will be provided in mid-2026.

“In light of this feedback, BISL intends to keep the review of Indian government bonds for the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index open and ongoing, while continuing to engage with index users, market participants, custodians, regulators, and relevant authorities to better understand further efficiencies that could be made in market infrastructure and post-trade processes,” the index provider said in a note.

“BISL plans to provide a further update on this review by mid-year 2026, at which time we will communicate next steps regarding potential inclusion,” it added.

It said that while the majority of the respondents expressed confidence in the long-term development of the Indian government bond market and its prospects for inclusion in global investment-grade benchmarks, several respondents pointed to operational and market infrastructure issues that, in their view, require further review before inclusion in a flagship global investment-grade index. These include the absence of fully automated trading workflows, settlement and repatriation timelines linked to post-trade tax processes, and the complexity and length of fund registration procedures.

“….A number of respondents highlighted important operational and market-infrastructure considerations that merit further evaluation before inclusion in a flagship global investment grade index. These considerations include, among others, the current lack of fully automated trading workflows, settlement and repatriation timelines associated with post-trade tax processes, and the complexity and duration of fund registration procedures,” the index provider said in a note.

They further said that while these features are more common for emerging-market investors and were considered acceptable for BISL’s emerging-market indices, respondents noted that the Global Aggregate Index caters to a much broader and more operationally diverse investor base.