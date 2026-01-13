Eternal share price rises 4%, nears 1-month high on hope foreign inflows

Eternal share price today: Eternal share price rose over 4 per cent to nearly a one-month high on Tuesday as buying interest emerged after news sparked hopes of increased foreign fund inflows in the stock.

Eternal share price rose 4.22 per cent to ₹297.30, the highest level since December 16, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been rising for five sessions in a row.

The total traded volume, so far in the day, stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The relative strength index was at 56.25, according to data on Bloomberg. Eternal share price rose 28.44 per cent in last 12 months.

Why did Eternal share price rise today?

Eternal share price rose on Tuesday amid news that the scrip may achieve full weightage in the MSCI index in the February review.

According to news reports, Eternal's shareholding pattern shows increased room above 25 per cent for additional foreign holdings, which will make it eligible for full weightage in the MSCI Index in the next review. This could trigger passive foreign fund inflows of about $390 million. Recent news Eternal recently received two tax demands worth ₹18.64 crore from the West Bengal tax authorities. The company will challenge the tax demand orders as they believe on their strong case on merits. Soon, Eternal will appeal against the orders before the appropriate authority.

Eternal Q3 results expectation:

Axis Securities expects Eternal to report revenue growth of 14 per cent Q-o-Q in the third quarter of the current financial year, led by expansion in the quick commerce segment. Earnings before interess and tax (Ebit) margins are likely to improve by 38 basis points on quarter. Key monitorables include performance across business verticals and growth in gross order value, it said.

"The contribution margin may expand 25 basis points to 10.8 per cent for Eternal, taking adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to 5.7 per cent in the December quarter," said those at Elara Capital.