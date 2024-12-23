Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Siemens share price down 3% after most brokerages cut target price; details

Siemens share price down 3% after most brokerages cut target price; details

In its analysts meeting, the heavy electrical equipment company highlighted growth opportunities from new-age technologies such as semiconductors, batteries, photo voltaic, and electric vehicles

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens shares lost 3.2 per cent in Monday's trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 6,642.95 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after brokerages highlighted that selective approach for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) projects and weak inflow for ex-Energy segments may weigh on the near term performance of the company.
 
Around 10:39 AM, Siemens India share price was down 2.43 per cent at Rs 6,700 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.80 per cent at 78,668.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,38,600.57 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 8,129.95 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 3,933 per share.
 
 
In its analysts meeting, the heavy electrical equipment company highlighted growth opportunities from new-age technologies such as semiconductors, batteries, photo voltaic, and electric vehicles amid lower capex by the government and private sectors in 1HFY25. 
 
The company maintained its selective outlook toward HVDC projects and revealed plans to participate in projects based on Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology while most upcoming HVDC projects are likely to be on Line Commutated Converter (LCC) technology. 
 
It continued to have a positive outlook on the energy segment mainly in the transmission and distribution (T&D) and smart infrastructure segment particularly owing to a continued thrust on renewables. 

Also Read

Siemens

Siemens shares slip 9%, record sharpest intraday fall in over six months

Siemens

Harish Shekar to take over as CFO of Siemens Energy Business from Jan 1

Siemens

Siemens Sep quarter net profit jumps 45% to Rs 831 crore on higher income

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

HPCL, Siemens, Petronet among 5 stocks with up to 22% downside risk

Photo: Reuters

ABB India, Siemens surge 5% on hopes of healthy September quarter earnings

 
Though digital industries and mobility segments are impacted by a weak enquiry pipeline from the private sector and delays in railway tenders, Siemens expects the current weakness to be cyclical in nature. 
 
The demerger of its energy division is on track and after that, the focus will shift to growth for non-energy divisions.

Here's what brokerages make of Siemens' analysts meet: 

Motilal Oswal | Buy | Targe price cut to Rs 8,000 from Rs 8,500 per share
The brokerage believes that a selective approach for HVDC projects and weak inflow for ex-Energy segments may weigh on the near term performance of the company. This would start recovering when private and government capex revives. Motilal Oswal also has slightly lower margin estimates to bake in FY24 performance and expect the company to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent/22 per cent/20 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY24-27E.
 
Ebitda refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and PAT refers to profit after tax.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities | Sell | Target price cut to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,500 per share
Analysts at Kotak have noted difficulties in predicting FY2025 due to sharp volatility in FY2024 across segments and quarters on margin and book-to-bill (often correlated), a lack of near-term support of
large orders and a lack of broad-based uptick in private sector ordering.
 
The endgame of stake transfer in the demerged energy entity is another variable that will play out in FY2025 and beyond. 
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target price cut to Rs 7,000 from Rs 8,350 per share
Nuvama believes Siemens is sought to tamper expectations on in Q4 on the backdrop of chunky HVDC orders, which may see delays, as India prefers LCC tech against the company's plans to be only in VSC tech globally, slowdown in railways orders for locos/trainsets and the possibility of a higher share going to Indian Railways factories.,
 
That apart, as per brokerage, limited near-term triggers in HVDC/railways calls for caution. Hence, Nuvama slashed the company's FY25E/26E/27E earnings per share (EPS) by 9 per cent/15 per cent/11 per cent factoring in slower HVDC inflows. 
 
Antique | Buy | Target price: Rs 8,856 per share 
The brokerage continues to remain upbeat on Siemens’ business prospects and retained its positive view based on a PE of 70x its 1HFY27E earnings.
 
In the past one year, Siemens shares have gained 71.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.3 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Industry estimates state that more than 12-15 lakh vehicles will be connected over the next four or five years

This recently listed stock zoomed 102% so far in Dec after subdued debut

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 750 pts to 78,800; Realty, Metal, Financials surge over 1%

SEBI

Sebi suspends trading in Bharat Global Developers alleging lapses

Insurance

New India, GIC, other insurance cos fall up to 6% as GST decision deferred

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Piramal Enterprises gains 3% on plans to issue NCDs worth Rs 2,000 cr

Topics : Siemens India Buzzing stocks Siemens Motilal Oswal Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon