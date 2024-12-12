Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Harish Shekar to take over as CFO of Siemens Energy Business from Jan 1

Harish Shekar to take over as CFO of Siemens Energy Business from Jan 1

Shekar has been the head of accounting and controlling of Siemens Ltd, India since 2018

Siemens

Siemens Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Harish Shekar as Chief Financial Officer.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Harish Shekar as Chief Financial Officer of the company's energy business with effect from January 1, 2025.

Shekar has been the head of accounting and controlling of Siemens Ltd, India since 2018, a BSE filing said.

Prior to 2018, he held the position of head of shareholder controlling at Siemens AG, Germany, and was also responsible for Asia and Middle East as Country CFO of Egypt, with additional responsibility as energy sector controller.

According to the filing, Shekar has been with Siemens for over 27 years, holding several senior management positions in India and abroad. His expertise spans corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, accounting and audit.

 

Before joining Siemens in 1997, he was with a leading financial services company.

Shekar is a chartered accountant and a cost accountant.

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Snapmint raises $18 mn in debt & equity to expand merchant network

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark for another five years

Bottles of Coca Cola are seen in a store display in New York

Moon Beverages takes over Jharkhand Coca-Cola operations from HCCB

Larsen & Toubro

L&T's data centre biz onboards first major customer in Tamil Nadu

PremiumH S BHATIA MD, Daewoo India

South Korean giant Daewoo's TV pricing strategy to focus on value

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Vineet Rastogi has been appointed as the head of accounting and controlling of the company with effect from January 1 next year.

Rastogi is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the company's energy business.

He has cultivated a rich and diverse professional background over the past 30 years, working with Big 4 firms and other major corporations.

He worked with Big 4 firms across India and the UK, where he gained foundational technical and soft skills.

His roles spanned across various practice lines, including audit, financial due diligence, fraud investigation, risk advisory, and corporate governance.

Rastogi, also a chartered accountant and a cost accountant, later transitioned to corporate roles, focusing on business finance, controlling and accounting, institutional/ PE fund raising, investor relations, capex expansion, business restructuring, and internal audit.

The company further said that Kairav Modi will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the digital industries business with effect from February 1, 2025 as he would be taking up a new role within Siemens overseas.

Sapna Rawat has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Digital Industries business with effect from 1st February, 2025.

Rawat is currently the head of assurance at Siemens.

Rawat, a chartered accountant, brings with her over 20 years of diverse experience across South Asia, Africa, ASEAN, and Europe. She excels in delivering high-quality results and actionable insights, empowering cross-cultural, multi-dimensional teams.

Since joining Siemens in 2021, she has been instrumental in driving impactful assurance across South Asia, ASEAN, and Australia, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumSiemens

Order book, margin gain expectations to drive gains in Siemens

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 230pts, Nifty atop 24,250; NTPC Green, Adani shares shine

Siemens

Analysts give 'Buy' call on Siemens post stellar Q4 show; stock jumps 5%

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends selling these 2 stocks today

Peter Koerte, member of the managing board, chief technology officer, and chief strategy officer, Siemens AG

India to be third or fourth largest market for Siemens in next 3 years

Topics : Siemens Siemens India energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon