ABB India, Siemens surge 5% on hopes of healthy September quarter earnings

The capital goods sector's long-term outlook remains strong across segments as companies focus on energy transition globally, on top of manufacturing localisation and infra development pace in India.

<b>Photo: Reuters</b>

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

ABB India shares (at Rs 8,577.15) and Siemens (at Rs 7,739.85) rallied by 5 per cent in Wednesday’s intraday trade on expectation of strong earnings growth for the July to September quarter.

In comparison, at 12:38 PM, the BSE Capital Goods index and BSE Sensex were up 1.3 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

Analysts expect the capital goods sector to report healthy performance in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25, owing to the execution of robust opening order books, continued capex-led demand in the domestic market, and a strong traction in key export segments, such as energy transition, turbines and transmission and distribution (T&D).

The capital goods sector's long-term outlook remains strong across power, T&D, railways, defense and data center businesses, with a focus on energy transition globally, along with manufacturing localisation and infrastructure development in India and the Middle East, Prabhudas Lilladher said in the sector's earnings preview.

The brokerage firm believes ABB India’s prospects will continue to remain strong, driven by increasing demand for its energy efficient and premium products, its focus on high-growth industries and a robust domestic order pipeline.

“We expect the company to report revenue/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6 per cent/29.0 per cent over CY23-26E,” the brokerage firm said.

It has an ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 8,833, valuing the company at a PE of 76x, June 26E. The market price of ABB India had hit a record high of Rs 9,200 on June 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, the management of Siemens believes that with the government’s focus on capital expenditure in infrastructure, demand for the company’s products and solutions will continue to remain strong. 

Siemens is an integrated technology service provider and a leading powerhouse in electronics and electrical engineering. The company is strongly placed in energy and infrastructure, including transmission and distribution, automation, urban infrastructure and other business.

The stock price of Siemens had hit an all-time high of Rs 7,974.25 on July 11, 2024.

According to Geojit Financial Services, the infrastructure segment is expected to be a key growth driver in the future considering the Indian government's budget allocation for this sector. 

It is in that backdrop that Siemens is well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities, which will likely lead to an anticipated growth in demand for its products and solutions.

"The company's focus on cost optimisation measures is also expected to enhance margins. Moreover, with investments in expanding the business and a healthy order backlog in place, we anticipate a strong revenue outlook," Geojit said in the company’s June quarter results update.



First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

