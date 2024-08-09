Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SJVN gains on commissioning of 90 MW Omkareshwar floating solar project

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced that it has commissioned of 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mew Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SJVN stocks rise: Shares of SJVN gained as much as 2.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 142.75 per share on Friday, August 9, 2024.

However, at 11:25 AM, shares were off highs and were trading 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 140.57 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was up a little over 1 per cent at 24,360.05 levels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced that it has commissioned of 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project.

In an exchange filing, SJVN Said, “This is to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project executed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.”

With the commissioning of the new project, the company’s total installed capacity has increased to 2,466.50 MW.

The latest addition, the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project, is situated in the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park in district Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infy, HDFC Bank push Sensex 800 pts higher; Ola Electric debuts, up 16%

Nifty IT soars 2% amid positive US job data, rebound in global markets

Is the worst over for the stock markets? Here's what analysts think

LIC share price surges 3% after Q1FY25 results; check details here

Cochin Shipyard rallies 8% on strong Q1 results; stock up 87% in 3 months


The project stands as one of the largest floating solar initiatives in Central and North India. Marking the company’s entry into the floating solar segment, it has been developed at an investment of Rs 646.20 crore, and is anticipated to generate 196.5 million units of energy in its first year. 

Over a span of 25 years, the estimated cumulative energy production is projected to reach 4,629.3 million units. This venture is expected to boost the company’s revenue by Rs 64 crore.

Currently, the company’s total project portfolio encompasses 56,802.40 MW, with ongoing projects across Hydro, Pumped Storage, Thermal, and Renewable Energy sectors.

SJVN Limited, founded in 1988 and based in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is an Indian public sector company specialising in power generation. 

The company manages the entire lifecycle of hydroelectric projects, including design, analysis, operation, planning, development, execution, and maintenance. 

While it initially concentrated on hydroelectric power, SJVN has expanded into thermal, solar, and wind energy sectors. It oversees major projects such as the Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydro power stations and is actively pursuing numerous new initiatives across India.

The total market capitalisation of the company is Rs 55,241.13 crore, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

Also Read

Ola Electric IPO listing: Shares make tepid debut, list flat on BSE, NSE

Can MRF share price fall 31% from here? What analysts say after Q1 results

Bharat Rasayan locked in 20% upper circuit post Q1; Profits jump 508% YoY

Metro Brands stock up 7%, nears 52-week high on biz pact with New Era

This BSE200 stock hit Rs 1 trillion market cap; zoomed 90% in 3 months

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE Sensex SJVN SJVN Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon