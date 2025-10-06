SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?

Apart from the big 20 per cent Yes Bank stake sale, 4 smallcap stocks - Blue Jet Healthcare, Voltamp Transformers, Sky Gold & Diamonds and Eimco Elecon (India) - also witnessed promoter stake sale in the month of September 2025. In case of Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank jointed sold up to 20 per cent holdings in Yes Bank to Japanese banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for a consideration of ₹13,482 crore. Among the smallcaps, promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora of Blue Jet Healthcare sold 6.19 per cent equity through an offer for sale (OFS) issue. Similarly, Tamrock Great Britain Holdings planned to divest up to 24.68 per cent stake in Eimco Elecon towards September end. Kunjal Patel, promoter of Voltamp Transformers offloaded 7.8 per cent equity stake worth ₹600 crore via open market transactions; and promoters of Sky Gold & Diamonds sold 4.77 per cent stake worth ₹244 crore through block deals. ALSO READ | Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests Meanwhile on the bourses these 4 smallcap stocks crashed up to 23.3 per cent amid promoters' stake sale. Eimco Elecon was the top loser followed by Sky Gold down 8.5 per cent. Blue Jet and Voltamp slipped 5.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively. Yes Bank, however, ended September with a gain of 11.3 per cent. Technical charts suggest that these 4 smallcap stocks can decline another 23 per cent from here, while Yes Bank can potentially rally up to 20 per cent.
Yes BankCurrent Price: ₹22.10 Likely Target: ₹26.50 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹21.05; ₹20.55 Resistance: ₹23.30; ₹25.10 Yes Bank stock seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart, with shorter-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹20.55, with the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) at ₹21.05 likely to act as an immediate support.
On the upside, the stock can spurt towards ₹26.50 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹23.30 and ₹25.10 levels.
Voltamp TransformersCurrent Price: ₹7,198 Likely Target: ₹6,070 Downside Risk: 15.7% Support: ₹6,800; ₹6,500; ₹6,300 Resistance: ₹7,460 The near-term bias for Voltamp Transformers share is likely to be tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹7,460 levels. On the downside, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹6,800 levels; below which a slide towards ₹6,070 seems likely. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹6,500 and ₹6,300 levels.
Sky Gold and DiamondsCurrent Price: ₹283 Likely Target: ₹218 Downside Risk: 23% Support: ₹252; ₹241 Resistance: ₹301; ₹315; ₹332 Sky Gold and Diamonds stock is seen struggling below the long-term - 100- and 200-DMAs post the breakdown in mid-June. The near-term bias is likely to remain subdued below ₹301 levels; while long-term averages stand at ₹315 and ₹332 levels, respectively.
Blue Jet HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹668 Likely Target: ₹563 Downside Risk: 15.7% Support: ₹610 Resistance: ₹698; ₹728; ₹758 Blue Jet Healthcare stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart towards the end of September, with the 50-DMA falling below the 200-DMA. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to be negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹698; above which the 50- and 200-DMA hurdles stand at ₹728 and ₹758, respectively.
On the downside, the stock may drift towards the 100-WMA, which stands around ₹563 levels, with interim support visible around ₹610 levels.