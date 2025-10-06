Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?

Smallcap shares Sky Gold, Voltamp Transformers, Blue Jet and Eimco Elecon shed up to 23% last month as promoters pared stake; Yes Bank, however, surged 11%. Here's a technical outlook on these stocks.

Should you buy, hold or sell these smallcap stocks as promoters trim holdings? Sky Gold, Blue Jet, Voltamp and Eimco in focus.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apart from the big 20 per cent Yes Bank stake sale, 4 smallcap stocks - Blue Jet Healthcare, Voltamp Transformers, Sky Gold & Diamonds and Eimco Elecon (India) - also witnessed promoter stake sale in the month of September 2025.  In case of Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank jointed sold up to 20 per cent holdings in Yes Bank to Japanese banking giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)   for a consideration of ₹13,482 crore.  Among the smallcaps, promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora of Blue Jet Healthcare sold 6.19 per cent equity through an offer for sale (OFS) issue. Similarly, Tamrock Great Britain Holdings planned to divest up to 24.68 per cent stake in Eimco Elecon towards September end.  Kunjal Patel, promoter of Voltamp Transformers offloaded 7.8 per cent equity stake worth ₹600 crore via open market transactions; and promoters of Sky Gold & Diamonds sold 4.77 per cent stake worth ₹244 crore through block deals.  ALSO READ | Can Sensex hit 90,000-mark by March 2026? Here's what chart suggests  Meanwhile on the bourses these 4 smallcap stocks crashed up to 23.3 per cent amid promoters' stake sale. Eimco Elecon was the top loser followed by Sky Gold down 8.5 per cent. Blue Jet and Voltamp slipped 5.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively. Yes Bank, however, ended September with a gain of 11.3 per cent.  Technical charts suggest that these 4 smallcap stocks can decline another 23 per cent from here, while Yes Bank can potentially rally up to 20 per cent. 

Yes Bank

Current Price: ₹22.10  Likely Target: ₹26.50  Upside Potential: 19.9%  Support: ₹21.05; ₹20.55  Resistance: ₹23.30; ₹25.10  Yes Bank stock seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart, with shorter-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹20.55, with the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) at ₹21.05 likely to act as an immediate support. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock can spurt towards ₹26.50 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹23.30 and ₹25.10 levels. 

Voltamp Transformers

Current Price: ₹7,198  Likely Target: ₹6,070  Downside Risk: 15.7%  Support: ₹6,800; ₹6,500; ₹6,300  Resistance: ₹7,460  The near-term bias for Voltamp Transformers share is likely to be tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹7,460 levels. On the downside, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹6,800 levels; below which a slide towards ₹6,070 seems likely. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹6,500 and ₹6,300 levels. 
 
 

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Current Price: ₹283  Likely Target: ₹218  Downside Risk: 23%  Support: ₹252; ₹241  Resistance: ₹301; ₹315; ₹332  Sky Gold and Diamonds stock is seen struggling below the long-term - 100- and 200-DMAs post the breakdown in mid-June. The near-term bias is likely to remain subdued below ₹301 levels; while long-term averages stand at ₹315 and ₹332 levels, respectively. 
 

  On the downside, the stock has near support in the form of the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹252; below which a crack towards ₹218 levels seems possible. Interim support for the stock can be expected around ₹241 levels.  ALSO READ | Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap? 

Blue Jet Healthcare

Current Price: ₹668  Likely Target: ₹563  Downside Risk: 15.7%  Support: ₹610  Resistance: ₹698; ₹728; ₹758  Blue Jet Healthcare stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart towards the end of September, with the 50-DMA falling below the 200-DMA. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to be negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹698; above which the 50- and 200-DMA hurdles stand at ₹728 and ₹758, respectively. 
 
  On the downside, the stock may drift towards the 100-WMA, which stands around ₹563 levels, with interim support visible around ₹610 levels. 

Eimco Elecon (India)

Current Price: ₹1,800  Likely Target: ₹1,450  Downside Risk: 19.4%  Support: ₹1,744; ₹1,670  Resistance: ₹1,987; ₹2,114  Eimco Elecon share price is seen testing support around the super trend line on the weekly scale at ₹1,744 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹1,450 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,670 levels. 
 
  In case of a pullback, the stock is likely to face resistance around the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,987 and the trend line resistance on the daily chart at ₹2,114 levels. 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

