Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top stock picks for today, Oct 1: Hind Zinc, Hero MotoCorp, Canara Bank

Top stock picks for today, Oct 1: Hind Zinc, Hero MotoCorp, Canara Bank

Hindustan Zinc stock has given a range breakout on the daily chart with a large bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Hero MotoCorp stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The Stochastic indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty index opened flattish and dripped lower in the first half of the session. It broke 25100 zones but bulls were seen active around these levels and pulled the index in the second half of the day. It recovered towards 25250 zones but witnessed volatility within a small range throughout the day. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating smart buying was seen at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 25150 zones for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 25050 then 24900 zones.
 
 
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 25500 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25700 zones while an immediate range between 25000 to 25400 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and gradually drifted lower towards 55150 zones in the first half of the session. However good recovery was seen from lower levels as the rate sensitive index extended the momentum towards 55650 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as good buying interest was seen at lower levels and it took support near its 50 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 55500 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56000 zones while on the downside supports can be seen at 55250 then 55000 levels.

Buy Hindustan Zinc | CMP: ₹482 | SL: ₹466 | Target: ₹517

Hindustan Zinc stock has given a range breakout on the daily chart with a large bodied bullish candle. The RSI indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

Buy Canara Bank | CMP: ₹123 | Stop loss: ₹119 | Target: ₹130

Canara Bank stock has formed a “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.  ALSO READ | Kolte Patil, NMDC: 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

Buy Hero MotoCorp | CMP: ₹5,472 | SL: ₹5,300 | Target: ₹5,800

Hero MotoCorp stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zones with slight dips being bought into. The Stochastic indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications
 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is the head of derivatives and technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Gold, silver outshine equities in H1, rupee loses amid global woes

electricity, power sector

Power stocks may rebound on demand recovery, attractive valuationspremium

SEBI

Indian households, including Gen Z, remain risk-averse: Sebi survey

Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings

I'd choose gold and silver over equities in most countries: Jim Rogers

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Near-term concerns likely to weigh on growth trajectory of PI Industriespremium

Topics : Market technicals Hindustan Zinc Hero MotoCorp Canara Bank Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon