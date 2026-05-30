Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Social stock exchanges set for boost as Centre tweaks CSR investment norms

Social stock exchanges set for boost as Centre tweaks CSR investment norms

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has amended CSR rules to allow companies to route funds through social stock exchanges, expanding funding options for eligible not-for-profit organisations

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

The move is expected to strengthen funding avenues for social enterprises by encouraging corporate participation through a regulated, disclosure-driven platform focused on transparency, accountability and impact measurement

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost to India's social stock exchange (SSE) ecosystem, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has allowed companies to channel a portion of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending towards not-for-profit organisations (NPOs) listed on SSEs.
 
In a notification issued on Friday, the MCA recognised investments through 'zero coupon, zero principal' (ZCZP) instruments listed on SSEs as an eligible CSR activity. The amendment enables companies to deploy CSR funds to eligible NPOs through the SSE framework.
 
The move is expected to strengthen funding avenues for social enterprises by encouraging corporate participation through a regulated, disclosure-driven platform focused on transparency, accountability and impact measurement.
 
 
"This is a significant step for India's social sector, enabling corporates to deploy CSR funding through a transparent, regulated and impact-driven platform. It will strengthen trust, accountability and access to capital for social enterprises," said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Market participants said the amendment addresses a long-standing gap in the SSE framework. While the platform was created to facilitate fundraising for social enterprises, CSR allocations remained outside its ambit, limiting the pool of potential funding available to NPOs. Stakeholders had been seeking regulatory clarity on allowing CSR funds to be routed through SSE instruments.

Also Read

Stock markets

GIFT Nifty tumbles 300 pts after fresh US strikes on Iran, crude oil surge

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

P&G Health stock surges 18% after solid Q4 results; PAT jumps 56% YoY

Anthropic

Mythos threat: Govt, tech firms test their softwares for vulnerabilities

Delhi gymkhana club

'Around 6,500 lives shaken': Delhi Gymkhana Club staff seek job security

Nicobar islands

Centre may have to tweak VGF rules for strategic Rs 48,862-cr Galathea portpremium

 
The SSE framework was first proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for financial year 2019-20 as an electronic fundraising platform for social enterprises under the regulatory oversight of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The first listing on an SSE took place in December 2023.
 
Currently, 90 social enterprises are registered on the NSE's social stock exchange platform. To qualify, organisations must meet eligibility criteria prescribed by Sebi and comply with detailed standards relating to social impact disclosures and financial reporting.
 
According to MCA data, total CSR spending by companies rose to ₹34,909 crore in FY24 from ₹30,932 crore in FY23.
 
In a separate measure aimed at broadening participation in the segment, Sebi last year reduced the minimum investment size in ZCZP instruments issued by NPOs on SSEs to ₹1,000 from ₹10,000. These instruments allow social enterprises to raise funds for specific causes without offering any financial return to investors.

More From This Section

rupee

Rupee logs sharpest gain in 2 months; best-performing Asian currency

dealer-led trading decline, online trading India, mobile trading apps growth, NSE trading trends, CTCL NEAT decline, equity market automation, digital brokerage platforms, retail investor participation India, stock trading technology shift, algorithm

CMR Green public offer to open on June 3; CIL retail book subscribed 1.5x

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold set for third straight monthly fall as inflation concerns linger

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Valuations factor in strong growth opportunities for Hitachi Energypremium

Stock broker, markets

Markets dip again in May amid persistent uncertainty over West Asia warpremium

Topics : CSR Stock exchanges CSR norms Ministry of Corporate Affairs Centre NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance