Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
NBCC hits over 6-month high after settling land dispute with Delhi govt

NBCC hits over 6-month high after settling land dispute with Delhi govt

NBCC (India) share price rose on Monday as the company reached a settlement agreement with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) over lands located in Sultanpur and Ghitorni

NBCC (India)n share price rose on December 29

NBCC (India) share price extended gains to a third session as it reaches a settlement over a litigation with the government.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NBCC (India) share price rose to the highest level since June on Monday, as the company settled a long-standing dispute with the government over lands located in the National Capital Region.
 
The share price rose as much as 3.13 per cent to ₹125.85, the highest level since June 6. 
 
NBCC (India) share price recorded a three-session gaining streak. In three sessions to Monday, the scrip has gained 8.24 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has risen 33.41 per cent as compared to 9.81 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index in 2025.
 
NBCC (India) has seen 10.34 million shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far on Monday. It was trading 1.59 per cent higher at ₹124 apiece as of 9:34 AM, as compared to 0.12 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why did NBCC (India) share price rise today?

 
NBCC (India) share price rose on Monday as the company reached a settlement  agreement with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) over lands located in Sultanpur and Ghitorni villages. It was a long-pending litigation regarding a land measuring 42.46 acres in Sultanpur/Ghitorni village in Delhi, the company said in the exchange filing. 

As per the settlement agreement, the land will be equally divided between NBCC (India) and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The company will have a share of 21.23 acres, for which the government body will execute a perpetual lease deed in favour of NBCC (India). 
 
The company will gain development rights for the land on the basis of the approved terms and conditions in accordance with the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021). This will permit a subleasing and mixed-use development under city zoning, according to the exchange filing.   ALSO READ | Solarworld Energy shares soar 14% on ₹725-cr order from NTPC Renewable 
Last Friday, NBCC (India) informed the exchanges about its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the board of Mumbai Port Authority to act as a key agency and project consultant for key developments in the port area. 
 
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) specifically covers the development of a central government office complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land on a turnkey and deposit work basis. NBCC (India) clarified this engagement is a normal course of business. 
 

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

