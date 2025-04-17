Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sonata Software shares plunge 13%; here's what is worrying investors

Sonata Software shares plunge 13%; here's what is worrying investors

The selling on the counter can be attributed to the company expecting lower revenue estimates for Q4 2024-25 from its largest client

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sonata Software shares tumbled 13.4 per cent in Thursday's (April 17, 2025) trade, registering an intraday low at ₹290 per share on BSE. The stock hovered near its 52-week low of ₹286.4 per share. The selling on the counter can be attributed to the company expecting lower revenue estimates for Q4 2024-25 from its largest client.
 
Around 9:47 AM, Sonata Software share price was down 8.68 per cent at ₹306.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 77,033.17. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,585.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹762 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹286.4 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES HERE
 
 
"We would like to inform you that the revenue estimates for Q4 2024-25 from our largest client are likely to be lower than anticipated, resulting in lower revenue from our international business for the said quarter than previously envisioned during the previous Analyst/Investor call held on February 6, 2025," the filing read.  
 
In Q3, Sonata reported revenue of ₹2,843 crore up 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and up 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹164 crore, down by 7.7 per cent Q-o-Q with an Ebitda margin of 5.8 per cent, down 240 basis points (bps) sequentially.   

Also Read

Nifty 50, MARKET

Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

equity market, stocks, share market

Buzzing Stocks: Trading strategies for Bharti Airtel, NCC, Sonata Software

Sonata Software tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on muted Q3 earnings

Sonata Software tanks 19%, stock hits 52-week low on muted Q3 earnings

technology

IT company's stock gains after bagging multi-million dollar deal in Aus

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sonata Software gains on deal with American multinational tech conglomerate

 
In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Sonata’s international business delivered 4.4 per cent (CC) Q-o-Q growth and Ebitda drop due to one time cost items. During the quarter, the company said they won two large deals, its first multi-million-dollar deal on Microsoft Fabric, and for Gen AI modernization. The management said they remain optimistic about the company’s long-term vision and growth prospects.  ALSO READ | Wipro shares dip 6% on disappointing Q4 results; weak Q1 guidance
 
Sonata Software is an Indian information technology (IT) services company headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It specialises in digital transformation services, including cloud and data modernization, enterprise mobility, and application development. The company serves clients across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and retail. 
 
In the past one year, Sonata Software shares have lost 50.7 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent. 
ALSO READ: Sonata Software tanks 19%, stock hits 52-week low on muted Q3 earnings

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare losses, trade flat; financials gain, IT, metal, auto drag

Wipro

Wipro shares dip 6% on disappointing Q4 results; weak Q1 guidance

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 15% YoY jump in profit, flat NIM

Indian markets

Stock market holiday 2025: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on Good Friday?

investing, investment, markets, trading

Eicher Motors, Indian Bank among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL

Topics : Sonata Software Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon