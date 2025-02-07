Bharti Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Sonata Software, Bikaji Foods and NCC are among the buzzing stocks of the day. The former two have gained 5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively; while the latter three have cracked up to 12 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade. Most of the shares, barring Godfrey Phillips were reacting to their December quarter earnings. Bharti Airtel, for instance, had rallied smartly on the back of 5-fold jump in Q3 net profit. On the other hand, NCC, Bikaji Foods and Sonata Software had declined in trades owing to dis-appointing set of earnings. Given the sharp reaction in trades today, here are the key levels to track on these 5 shares going ahead. Bharti Airtel Current Price: Rs 1,695 Upside Potential: 5% Support: Rs 1,677; Rs 1,630 Resistance: Rs 1,730; Rs 1,765 Bharti Airtel stock is attempting a breakout on the daily scale, as the stock trades above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, which is Rs 1,677. As long as the stock trades above Rs 1,677, the near-term bias is expected to remain upbeat. The overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,630. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially target its September high around Rs 1,780. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,765 levels. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel surges 5% as Q3 results beat expectations; brokerages bullish Godfrey Phillips Current Price: Rs 5,090 Upside Potential: 17% Support: Rs 4,980; Rs 4,550 Resistance: Rs 5,670; Rs 5,720 Godfrey Phillips is in pullback mode, with the stock now climbing above the 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average), after having conquered the 20-DMA earlier last week. The medium-term chart indicates that the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 5,955 levels with intermediate resistance expected around Rs 5,670 and Rs 5,720 levels. Support on the downside stands at Rs 4,980 and Rs 4,550. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART NCC Current Price: Rs 211 Downside Risk: 19.4% Support: Rs 205; Rs 200; Rs 193 Resistance: Rs 219 NCC stock is seen trading below its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) for the first-time since August 2022. The 100-WMA at present stands at Rs 219. Thus, the stock is expected to trade with a tepid bias in the near-term as long as it remains below the same. On the downside, the stock could slide all-the-way towards the super tend line support on the monthly scale at Rs 170. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 205, Rs 200 and Rs 193 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ: Breakdown stock: SBI can tank 16% if this level is broken. Details here Sonata Software Current Price: Rs 492 Downside Risk: 14.6% Support: Rs 459 Resistance: Rs 507 Sonata Software today tested support at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 459, for the first-time since July 2020. That apart, the stock runs the risk of a major breakdown on the monthly scale, in case, the stock closes below Rs 507. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain weak as long as the stock trades below Rs 507. On the downside, the stock may revisit its today's low or drop down to Rs 443 and Rs 420 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Bikaji Foods Current Price: Rs 673 Upside Potential: 24.8% Support: Rs 637 Resistance: Rs 695; Rs 753; Rs 790 Bikaji Foods seemed to have tested support at its super trend line on the daily scale, which stands at Rs 639, and bounced back in intra-day deals. Similarly, the stock is seen testing support at its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at Rs 637 for the last two months. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as this support is held. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above Rs 695 for the sentiment at the counter to revive. Post which, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 840 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 753 and Rs 790 levels.