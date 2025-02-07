Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Buzzing Stocks: Trading strategies for Bharti Airtel, NCC, Sonata Software

Buzzing Stocks: Trading strategies for Bharti Airtel, NCC, Sonata Software

Technical chart shows that NCC and Sonata Software shares were seen testing multi-year supports; break of the same can trigger a deeper fall at these counters. Check key levels for these 5 stocks here

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel, Godfrey Phillips, Sonata Software, Bikaji Foods and NCC are among the buzzing stocks of the day. The former two have gained 5 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively; while the latter three have cracked up to 12 per cent in Friday's intra-day trade.  Most of the shares, barring Godfrey Phillips were reacting to their December quarter earnings. Bharti Airtel, for instance, had rallied smartly on the back of 5-fold jump in Q3 net profit. On the other hand, NCC, Bikaji Foods and Sonata Software had declined in trades owing to dis-appointing set of earnings.  Given the sharp reaction in trades today, here are the key levels to track on these 5 shares going ahead.  Bharti Airtel  Current Price: Rs 1,695  Upside Potential: 5%  Support: Rs 1,677; Rs 1,630  Resistance: Rs 1,730; Rs 1,765  Bharti Airtel stock is attempting a breakout on the daily scale, as the stock trades above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands, which is Rs 1,677. As long as the stock trades above Rs 1,677, the near-term bias is expected to remain upbeat. The overall bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,630. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially target its September high around Rs 1,780. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,765 levels.  ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel surges 5% as Q3 results beat expectations; brokerages bullish  Godfrey Phillips  Current Price: Rs 5,090  Upside Potential: 17%  Support: Rs 4,980; Rs 4,550  Resistance: Rs 5,670; Rs 5,720  Godfrey Phillips is in pullback mode, with the stock now climbing above the 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average), after having conquered the 20-DMA earlier last week. The medium-term chart indicates that the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 5,955 levels with intermediate resistance expected around Rs 5,670 and Rs 5,720 levels. Support on the downside stands at Rs 4,980 and Rs 4,550. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  NCC  Current Price: Rs 211  Downside Risk: 19.4%  Support: Rs 205; Rs 200; Rs 193  Resistance: Rs 219  NCC stock is seen trading below its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) for the first-time since August 2022. The 100-WMA at present stands at Rs 219. Thus, the stock is expected to trade with a tepid bias in the near-term as long as it remains below the same. On the downside, the stock could slide all-the-way towards the super tend line support on the monthly scale at Rs 170. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 205, Rs 200 and Rs 193 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: Breakdown stock: SBI can tank 16% if this level is broken. Details here  Sonata Software  Current Price: Rs 492  Downside Risk: 14.6%  Support: Rs 459  Resistance: Rs 507  Sonata Software today tested support at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 459, for the first-time since July 2020. That apart, the stock runs the risk of a major breakdown on the monthly scale, in case, the stock closes below Rs 507. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain weak as long as the stock trades below Rs 507. On the downside, the stock may revisit its today's low or drop down to Rs 443 and Rs 420 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Bikaji Foods  Current Price: Rs 673  Upside Potential: 24.8%  Support: Rs 637  Resistance: Rs 695; Rs 753; Rs 790  Bikaji Foods seemed to have tested support at its super trend line on the daily scale, which stands at Rs 639, and bounced back in intra-day deals. Similarly, the stock is seen testing support at its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at Rs 637 for the last two months. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as this support is held. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above Rs 695 for the sentiment at the counter to revive. Post which, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 840 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 753 and Rs 790 levels. 

More From This Section

Dr Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management

RBI's growth, inflation projection offers comfort to markets and investors

RBI

Stocks, Bonds: Where to invest after RBI's first repo rate cut in 5 yrs?

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Rate cut as expected; FY26 growth forecast slightly optimistic: Aditi Nayar

Krishna Appala, senior research analyst, Capitalmind Research

Repo rate cut sends 'strong' signal to markets on low borrowing costs ahead

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Market trends Market technicals Q3 results Bharti Airtel NCC Sonata Software Godfrey Phillips Bikaji Foods stocks technical analysis technical charts Market Outlook Markets stock markets share market Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Stock tips Stock Call Stock Recommendations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon