close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Sonata Software surges 6% in weak market on healthy Q2, 1:1 bonus issue

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share (700 per cent on par value of Rs 1) for the financial year 2023-24

Sonata Software surges 6% in weak market on healthy Q2 results, 1:1 bonus

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sonata Software surged 6 per cent to Rs 1,101.50 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day weak market on the back of heavy volumes after the company reported a healthy operational performance for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24).

The board has also recommended a bonus issue of 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share (700 per cent on par value of Rs 1) for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed November 7, 2023 as record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend.

Meanwhile, in Q2FY24, Sonata Software reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin of 11.3 per cent on consolidated basis, up 130 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) driven by IT services business, which reported a margin of 23.6 per cent, up 87 bps QoQ.

Consolidated profit after tax up 3 per cent QoQ and 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 124.20 crore.

The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 1,912.60 crore, down 5 per cent QoQ as it is a seasonally weak quarter for domestic product business, which fell 11 per cent QoQ.

The international IT services business grew 6 per cent QoQ and 46 per cent YoY at US $ 80.9 million on constant currency basis.

The management said the company successfully renewed all its large multiyear software contracts with its key customers. The company will continue focusing on its Multi-Cloud Management offerings and System Integration business to drive future growth, the management said.

"Sonata Software’s growth of 4.6 per cent QoQ in IT services is very strong considering other peers' reported numbers. The company has outlined 3-4 years revenue target of $1.5 billion (vs. US$ 0.92 billion in FY23), implying a CAGR of 15 per cent over the next 3-4 years with low 20s margin in IT services business. For FY24, it is expecting industry leading high teen growth (also aided by Quant (new acquisition integration)", ICICI Securities said in note.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Public sector banks' total dividend payout 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Nestle India surges 4% in weak market on stock split, interim dividend plan

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

India Inc's dividend payout rises 26% to Rs 3.26 trillion in 2022-23

Max Finance, JSP, Oberoi: Trading strategy for top F&O rollovers to Nov

IRM Energy makes weak debut, lists at 5% discount against issue price

Tech M hits over 2-month low on disappointing Q2 results; analysts bearish

Stocks to Watch today: Tech M, IRM Energy, RIL, Sonata Software, ACC, PNB

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range


The brokerage believes strong deal wins (won 10 large deals won YTD), enhancing presence in life sciences and BFSI through Quant, should enable the company to attain its growth targets.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Sonata Software information technology

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon