Stocks to Watch today: Tech M, IRM Energy, RIL, Sonata Software, ACC, PNB

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, October 26, 2023: Asia markets were a sea of red on Thursday with South Korea's Kospi down 1.74 per cent, Australia's ASX 200 falling 0.92 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei shedding 1.8 per cent.

At 7:55 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 19,107 as against Nifty Futures' last close of 19,130.

Overnight, the S&P500 declined 1.43 per cent, Dow Jones lost 0.3 per cent, and Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.4 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Q2FY24 earnings: Asian Paints, Shriram Finance, Canara Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Indian Bank, ACC, Coromandel International, Apar Industries, NLC India, Westlife Foodworld, Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Jindal Saw, Medplus Health Services, Maharashtra Scooters, Laxmi Organic Industries, Railtel, Sterlite Technologies, Symphony, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Steel Strips Wheels, Voltamp Transformers, Paisalo Digital, Ugro Capital, Apcotex Industries, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Sadhana Nitrochem, Quick Heal Technologies, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, DB Corp, Punjab National Bank, ISMT, Dixon Technologies, Agi Greenpac.

IRM Energy: The stock will debut on the bourses on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The company is commanding 6 per cent premium in the grey market, indicating a likely listing price of Rs 537 vs issue price of Rs 505.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank, on Wednesday, logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,863.56 crore for Q2FY24, up 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), on the back of an improvement in margin, increased income and healthy asset quality. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.11 per cent, up from 3.96 per cent a year ago.

Tech Mahindra: The consolidated net profit of Tech Mahindra for Q2FY24 fell 61.10 per cent YoY to Rs 505.30 crore -- the biggest drop in 16 years. While the total contract value of new deal wins increased by 78 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,300 crore, it was down 10 per cent YoY.

Adani Group: The audit regulator, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), has approached various firms involved in the audit of listed companies in the Adani Group, seeking files and communications relating to the workings of these audit firms on this diversified conglomerate, Bloomberg reported.

On its part, a spokesperson for the Adani Group said: "We strongly reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which we operate."

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has entered into partnership with network services and consumer experience company Plume to deploy HomePass and WorkPass consumer services enabled by Plume's AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi,connected device and application performance optimisation, cyberthreat protection, etc

Also Read Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty futures drop 100 pts; Tech M, Axis Bank eyed Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire 1.03% stake for Rs 207 crore Sebi issues Rs 1.8 crore demand notices to former officials of Karvy Group Safe-haven gold gains buoyed by Middle East conflict; US data in focus

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts operator reported a 26 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 97.2 crore for Q2FY24. Revenue rose 5 per cent YoY, while Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) contracted by 1.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent growth YoY.

Indus Tower: The telecom infrastructure company's consolidated net profit increased by 49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,295 crore in the September quarter. The consolidated revenue, however, declined 10 per cent YoY due to deferred expenses.

CMS Info Systems: It reported a 16.41 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 84.4 crore in Q2FY24. The new business wins were Rs 500 crore in the reporting quarter.

Sonata Software: Its net profit climbed 10 per cent YoY to Rs 124.2 crore for the September quarter, while revenue grew 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,912.6 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY24. It also approved and recommended a bonus issue of 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders of the company as of the record date.

TV18 Broadcast: The NSE and BSE have issued letters to the company stating that material information related to the strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, and Paramount Global pertaining to VMPL, a subsidiary of the company, were not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges.

GOCL Corp: The company is exploring restructuring its businesses into Space sector, Defence initiatives, and Electronics. It has applied for and is expecting a licence to manufacture certain defence products related to aircraft pilot safety.