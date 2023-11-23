SpiceJet hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stocks surges 27% in 3 days

Shares of SpiceJet hit a 52-week high of Rs 48.38, up 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise range-bound market. The stock of airline company was trading higher for the third straight day, surging 27 per cent during the period.
SpiceJet, low-cost carrier, operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.
According to Business Standard report, Spicejet told Delhi High Court on Monday that it was "struggling to stay afloat" after the low-cost carrier was ordered to make a payment to its former owner Kalanithi Maran over money owed.
The court told airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh to attend the hearing on January 10 regarding payment of arbitral award dues to founder of the Sun Group and promoter of Kal Airways Maran, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, in past seven months, the stock price of SpiceJet has zoomed 74 per cent.
On clarification of increase in volumes of securities, the SpiceJet on October 16 had said that there was no pending information or announcement from the company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the securities of the company except submission of un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 with stock exchange which shall be declared by the company within the prescribed timeline under the SEBI LODR Regulations.
The date of the Board Meeting of the company for declaration of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 will be intimated in due course, SpiceJet said.
Also Read
SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?
SpiceJet pays Rs 100 crore to Kal Airways and Maran towards arbitral award
Kal Airways promoter seeks attachment of 50% of Spicejet's daily revenue
SpiceJet completes payment of Rs 100 crore to KAL Airways Private Limited
SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran
Honasa Consumer hits new peak, zooms 20% post strong Q2 earnings
Man Infraconstruction zooms 12% on plans to raise funds; up 162% since Apr
Indian stock market set to hit new highs in 2024 as economy hums: Poll
Stock Market LIVE: Auto, realty gain in lacklustre trade; Pharma weak
Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback
Earlier, this month SpiceJet inducted five leased Boeing 737s, including three 737 Max aircraft, into its fleet. The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, the airline said.