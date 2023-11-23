Sensex (0.02%)
66039.00 + 15.76
Nifty (0.00%)
19811.25 -0.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6425.15 + 55.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
42062.25 + 35.15
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43583.35 + 133.75
Heatmap

SpiceJet hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stocks surges 27% in 3 days

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped four-fold today, with 21.24 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE till 12:23 PM.

SpiceJet doubles frequency of cargo flights to China

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of SpiceJet hit a 52-week high of Rs 48.38, up 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise range-bound market. The stock of airline company was trading higher for the third straight day, surging 27 per cent during the period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 66,052 at 12:23 PM. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped four-fold today, with 21.24 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE so far. An average 4.8 million shares were traded in past 10 days, the exchange data shows.

SpiceJet, low-cost carrier, operates a fleet of Boeing 737s & Q-400s and is one of the country's largest regional players operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.

According to Business Standard report, Spicejet told Delhi High Court on Monday that it was "struggling to stay afloat" after the low-cost carrier was ordered to make a payment to its former owner Kalanithi Maran over money owed.

The court told airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh to attend the hearing on January 10 regarding payment of arbitral award dues to founder of the Sun Group and promoter of Kal Airways Maran, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Meanwhile, in past seven months, the stock price of SpiceJet has zoomed 74 per cent.

On clarification of increase in volumes of securities, the SpiceJet on October 16 had said that there was no pending information or announcement from the company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the securities of the company except submission of un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 with stock exchange which shall be declared by the company within the prescribed timeline under the SEBI LODR Regulations.

The date of the Board Meeting of the company for declaration of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 will be intimated in due course, SpiceJet said.

Also Read

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

SpiceJet pays Rs 100 crore to Kal Airways and Maran towards arbitral award

Kal Airways promoter seeks attachment of 50% of Spicejet's daily revenue

SpiceJet completes payment of Rs 100 crore to KAL Airways Private Limited

SC dismisses Spicejet's plea seeking extension to pay dues to Maran

Honasa Consumer hits new peak, zooms 20% post strong Q2 earnings

Man Infraconstruction zooms 12% on plans to raise funds; up 162% since Apr

Indian stock market set to hit new highs in 2024 as economy hums: Poll

Stock Market LIVE: Auto, realty gain in lacklustre trade; Pharma weak

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback


Earlier, this month SpiceJet inducted five leased Boeing 737s, including three 737 Max aircraft, into its fleet. The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services, the airline said.


Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends SpiceJet Aviation stocks stock market rally

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsMeta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon