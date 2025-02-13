Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

SRF, Airtel among top picks by Ruchit Jain of MOFSL on February 13

SRF stock has taken support and bounced up from its 20 DEMA after breaking out from a consolidation zone

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | CMP 1351 | SL 1310 | TGT 1430
 
Price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone and holding above its 200 DEMA on the daily chart. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.
 
Buy Bharti Airtel | CMP 1711 | SL 1675 | TGT 1785
 
Stock has given a range breakout and inched higher with a surge is traded volumes visible on the daily scale. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the bullish momentum.
 
Buy SRF | CMP 2828 | SL 2750 | TGT 2970
 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Oil India, TechM: 5 stocks to buy in a falling market for up to 15% gain

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade within range of $31 to $32.25: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Gold

Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests 'buy on dips' for gold

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends selling these two stocks today

 
Stock has taken support and bounced up from its 20 DEMA after breaking out from a consolidation zone. Higher than average traded volumes was visible to support the up move. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.
  (Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC

Prudential Plc mulls listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

PremiumNMDC

Moderate valuations offer support for NMDC despite market headwinds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Retail investors hold key to market direction: Kotak Institutional Equities

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync

BSE

Markets drop for a 6th day; Sensex loses 123 points; Nifty down 27

Topics : Stock calls MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company SRF stock SRF Bharti Airtel Telecom BSE stocks Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon