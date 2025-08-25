Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Star Cement up 3% as arm emerges top bidder for Rajasthan mining lease

Star Cement up 3% as arm emerges top bidder for Rajasthan mining lease

Star Cement shares rose 3.1 per cent on Monday, after the company's subsidiary Star Cement North East, was declared as the 'preferred bidder' for the mining lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block

cement, cement sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Cement shares rose 3.1 per cent on Monday, logging an intra-day high at ₹286 per share on BSE. At 12:24 PM, Star Cement’s share price was trading 2.47 per cent higher at ₹283.95 per share. 
 
In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 81,661.01. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,476.7 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹299.8 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹171.55.
 
In a year, Star Cement shares have gained 24 per cent as compared to Sensex’s decline of 0.47 per cent.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Why were Star Cement shares rising?

The northward movement in stock came after the company’s subsidiary Star Cement North East, was declared as the ‘preferred bidder’ for the mining lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer. 
 
The selection was done through e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan. The aforesaid block is situated in Joga, Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, over an area of 960 hectares with an estimated limestone resource of 271.38 million tonnes.

Also Read

cement, cement sector

Star Cement Q4 results: Net profit increases 40% to ₹123.11 crore

cement

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo

cement

Star Cement proposes Rs 3,200-cr plant in Assam, agreement signed

Juventus

Juventus slams racist abuse aimed at McKennie after season opener

 
“This is to inform you that the M/s Star Cement North East Limited, a Subsidiary of the Company, has been
declared as the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for Mining Lease of Parewar (SN-IV) Limestone Block, District Jaisalmer in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Rajasthan,” the filing read. 
 
Star Cement posted its Q1FY26 results on August 8, 2025. In the June quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹98 crore, as compared to ₹31 crore a year ago, up 508 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹912 crore, up 24 per cent, as compared to ₹751 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹230 crore, as against ₹118 crore a year ago.
 
Star Cement is a cement manufacturer in India. It has a stronghold in North-Eastern India while rapidly expanding its presence in West Bengal and Bihar. Known for its commitment to quality and competitive pricing, Star Cement has emerged as a preferred brand among cement manufacturers and suppliers across the region.

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 400 pts, Nifty nears 25,0000-mark; Infy, TCS rally 3%

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Markolines Pavement shares rise on bagging LoA worth ₹100 cr; details here

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies plunges 12%, stock hits three-month low; here's why

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Jefferies upbeat on India CRDMO; initiates Buy on Cohance; upgrades Divi's

paper, industry, investment, JK Paper

JK Paper, TN Newsprint, West Coast Paper rally up to 17% on heavy volumes

Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today Star Cement Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon