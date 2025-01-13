Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

While banks are closed for Makar Sankranti, traders can breathe easy-BSE and NSE will operate as usual

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India gears up to celebrate Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and other festivals on January 14, traders and investors have one pressing question: Will the stock markets remain open on this day?   
The answer is yes. According to the 2025 holiday calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Indian stock markets will remain open for trading on January 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday on the same day.  
 

Why stock markets stay open on Makar Sankranti  

While Makar Sankranti is a public holiday in many states, the Indian stock markets operate on a different schedule. Unlike banks, which close on several regional holidays, stock exchanges prioritise maintaining a consistent trading schedule.  
 
Makar Sankranti does not feature on the official list of market holidays for 2025, which means January 14 will be a regular trading day. Markets will open at their usual time of 9.15 am and close at 3.30 pm, allowing trading in equities, derivatives, commodities, bonds, and currencies to proceed as normal.  
 

How stock market holidays are determined 

Every year, Indian stock exchanges publish a detailed holiday calendar that outlines non-trading days. For 2025, the official calendar includes 14 holidays when the markets will remain closed. However, many regional festivals such as Pongal, Ugadi, and Onam typically do not qualify as market holidays.  

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty SmallCap index can break 22-month up trend; MidCap index may tank 12%

Kumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025: Time for stock market cleansing? Here's what history shows

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market breadth turns bearish; 63% of Nifty 500 stocks below long-term avg

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

These 5 Nifty Next 50 stocks can rally up to 17%; suggest tech charts

q3

India Inc may see modest revenue, earnings growth recovery in Q3FY25

 
Here’s the complete list of official stock market holidays for 2025:   
- February 26: Mahashivratri   
- March 14: Holi   
- March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)   
- April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti   
- April 14: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti   
- April 18: Good Friday   
- May 1: Maharashtra Day   
- August 15: Independence Day   
- August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi   
- October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti   
- October 21: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)   
- October 22: Diwali (Balipratipada)   
- November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Jayanti)   
- December 25: Christmas  
 

Weekend closures in 2025 

Apart from these 14 holidays, markets will also remain closed on weekends. In 2025, a few significant dates such as Republic Day (January 26), Ram Navami (April 6), Bakri Eid (June 7), and Muharram (July 6) fall on weekends, resulting in additional non-trading days.  
 

More From This Section

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings outlook, rising dollar

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 1,031pts, Nifty at 23,086; NSE Mid, SmallCap fall 4%

How real is the bear threat?

Sensex dips 1048pts, 26 out of 30 trade end red; realty, metals drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Monday mayhem: When will stock markets recover? Check outlook, strategy

real estate

Nifty Realty records sharpest intraday fall in 7 months; tanks 6% today

Topics : Stock Market stock market trading Holiday Public holidays BSE NSE Indian markets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon