Stock market investor base surges, UP upends Gujarat from the 2nd position

UP surpassed Gujarat to take the second position in 2023 by adding 33.8 per cent of new stock market investors

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

At 14.8 million, the highest number of investors in the Indian stock market come from Maharashtra, a report citing data from NSE said on Friday. The state is followed by Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Gujarat with total investors at 8.94 million and 7.66 million, respectively. The total registered investors, as of December 25, stand at 84.9 million.

According to a report by Mint, UP has surpassed Gujarat to take the second position. The number of new investors from UP rose 33.8 per cent in 2023, higher than 17.2 per cent in Gujarat.
The report also said that India added 10 million new investors in eight months. The surge in the number of investors can be attributed to a healthy performance by the Indian markets. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, have touched new highs in 2023 on the back of robust macroeconomic data and hopes of rate cuts next year.

Sensex has risen over 18 per cent this year. Nifty50 has jumped about 20 per cent. On Friday, as of noon, Sensex was trading at 72,306.48 points. It had started the year at just over 61,000. Nifty50 was trading at 21,740.95. The total market capitalisation of the Indian market has also crossed $4 trillion and was $4.32 trillion on December 29. It took just two-and-a-half years to hit $4 trillion after the market cap of all listed companies on the BSE touched the $3 trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has climbed sharply by Rs 80.62 trillion so far this year to reach an all-time high of Rs 3,63,00,558.07 crore.

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 17,63,001.81 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 13,90,823.72 crore) and HDFC Bank (Rs 12,94,593.58 crore).

The Mint report also said that several other states have also seen a substantial rise in the number of investors. These include West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. All these states now have an investor base of over 4.7 million people.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

